OILERS NOTEBOOK: Twain and the team, busting a move

Canadian pop singer Shania Twain said the atmosphere was electric inside and outside of the Rogers Place for Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final. Twain said she had a blast performing for fans and cheering on the Edmonton Oilers. “That DOES impress me much!!” tweeted Twain on Sunday. .Twain went into the locker room the Oilers were changing in and was met with applause. “Woo!” said the Oilers players. They hooted as she went around the dressing room and gave them high fives. An Oilers member said people should play one of her songs. She continued to move across the room, holding up her hand as she went around. “I’m celebrating you guys,” she said. Twain made it to the end of the bench and clasped hands with the last few people. A few of the players celebrated her coming to the locker room. She sang That Don’t Impress Me Much at her concert for Oilers fans, where she covered a guy thinking he is special. “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt,” she said. “That don’t impress me much.” --------Oilers fans sang and danced at the watch party in the Moss Pit during some down time at Game Four. “Touchin’ hands,” said the fans at the event. “Reachin’ out.” .One fan did coffee grinders in the middle of a dancing circle people formed. Another fan went and did a back flip, which led to others applauding him. To show off his dance skills, a third fan did the worm. While select fans did these moves, many of them closed the circle and starting singing and dancing to Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond. Diamond said good times never seemed so good. “So good, so good, so good,” said the fans. --------Oilers captain Connor McDavid said it does not matter his team scored eight goals in Game Four. “It’s just one win, and that’s all it is,” said McDavid at a press conference. “It doesn’t matter if you score eight or you score one.” .McDavid said the Oilers “got to go to Florida and do a job and drag them back to Alberta.”