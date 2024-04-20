Oilers playoff raffles to help Alberta fight cancer

The Alberta Cancer Foundation (ACF) has called on Albertans to join the fight against cancer by supporting the Alberta Fights Cancer raffles running until the end of Round One of the Edmonton Oilers’ playoffs. The first raffle of Round One has gone live and will run until 11 p.m. after Game Two, with the jackpot building each day to record-breaking totals. The combined jackpots over the past two post-seasons totalled more than $49 million. “We are honoured to once again help kids and families across Alberta who are battling cancer through our partnerships with the Kids with Cancer Society (KWCS), Ben Stelter Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation,” said Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation Board Chair Corey Smith in a press release. “These organizations are leading the fight against cancer in Alberta through innovative research and projects, advancing treatment and care, and providing support services to families — all with the goal of finding a cure for the devastating disease that affects us all.” To all families fighting cancer, Smith said the Oilers’ community is with them. He added they are not alone. The KWCS has been supporting and recognizing the individual needs of families for 45 years. All services and programs KWCS offers are free to families, allowing them to concentrate on their children without the financial burden.“Cancer takes so much from a child and family, but because of the support of our community, we are able to provide hands-on support to every family, no matter what they may need — whether it’s financial support, trauma counselling, help with school or providing support programs where families meet one another and gain a network of trust and community,” said KWCS CEO Chelsea Draeger. “We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the Edmonton Oilers who go above and beyond to make an incredible, positive difference in the lives of every child fighting cancer in our community.”The ACF strives to create more moments for Albertans facing cancer by inspiring communities to contribute towards advancements in detection, treatment and care. ACF CEO Wendy Beauchesne said it was “immensely thankful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oil Country for their commitment to supporting Albertans facing cancer.” “Funds raised through the 50/50 draw will benefit the life-changing work happening every day at the Cross Cancer Institute, including groundbreaking clinical trials, which offer new hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancers when they need it most.”This year’s playoff raffles provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $25 gift card for Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet for Play Alberta. The first raffle of the playoffs will feature 20 early-bird prizes, including playoff tickets, multiple cash and gift card prizes, an Oilers home opener package and two Ford Bronco Sports. Tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.