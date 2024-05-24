Oilers’ Western Conference Final playoff raffle to support children’s charities

The Edmonton Oilers’s Kids in Oil Country Playoffs 50/50 Raffle has gone live for the Western Conference Final (WCF) in support of various children’s charities. The charities the raffle will be supporting are the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s (EOCF) Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, Make-A-Wish Canada, and the YMCA of Northern Alberta. Round One for the WCF will run until 11 p.m. after Game Four and feature 18 early-bird prizes, including Oilers playoff and concert tickets, gift cards, cash prizes, and two Ford vehicles. “The Oilers Playoffs 50/50 continues to record some of the largest jackpots ever seen in professional sports, displaying the unmatched passion and generosity of Albertans and helping more kids, families, and communities in need than ever before,” said EOCF Board Chair Corey Smith in a Thursday press release. “The Western Conference Final raffles will support kids across Oil Country with net proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Canada, the YMCA of Northern Alberta, and the EOCF’s Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative in partnership with the Hockey Alberta Foundation, Sport Central, KidSport and Free Play for Kids.” Smith thanked Oil Country for its support. Make-A-Wish Canada instills hope and joy in children facing serious illnesses across northern Alberta by improving their quality of life and bringing their wishes to life. “Make-A-Wish Canada is thrilled to be a charity partner for the Western Conference Final of the Edmonton Oilers playoffs,” said Make-A-Wish Canada Northern Alberta Chapter Director Jen Garden. “Funds from this 50/50 will help grant life changing wishes to critically ill children right here in Alberta where we have 500 children waiting for a wish right now and more being referred to us every day.”The YMCA of Northern Alberta offers childcare and youth recreation programs, helping to create inclusive communities, fostering a sense of belonging, and empowering children to thrive.YMCA of Northern Alberta President and CEO Nick Parkinson said it promises “to never turn anyone away because of the inability to pay.”“Thanks to support from our community, we can give all kids, youth, and families a YMCA experience that could change their lives,” said Parkinson. “From learning the lifesaving skill of swimming to making friends and building confidence in summer day camps to being empowered to discover their best selves in youth programs, young people are given the chance to shine every day at the YMCA.”Without the generosity of people who believe in a better future, Parkinson said this would be impossible. He praised the EOCF and fans for allowing it to serve thousands of families in need of financial assistance, sparking positive change and strengthening the community. The YMCA of Northern Alberta said this raffle provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 after the Stanley Cup Playoffs conclude. It added the current jackpot is more than $2.2 million. Customers who purchase $100 in tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet for Play Alberta. The Alberta Cancer Foundation (ACF) called on Albertans on April 15 to join the fight against cancer by supporting the Alberta Fights Cancer raffles running until the end of Round One of the Oilers’s playoffs. READ MORE: Oilers' playoff raffles to help Alberta fight cancerThe first raffle of Round One has gone live and will run until 11 p.m. after Game Two, with the jackpot building each day to record-breaking totals. The combined jackpots over the past two post-seasons totalled more than $49 million. “We are honoured to once again help kids and families across Alberta who are battling cancer through our partnerships with the Kids with Cancer Society, Ben Stelter Foundation, and Alberta Cancer Foundation,” said Smith.