Oilfield earthquakes rock Woodland Cree First Nation; 5.6 temblor largest in Alberta history

All shook up, literally.A northern Alberta First Nations is taking the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to task for a series of earthquakes related to oil and gas development on its lands, including the largest recorded seismic event in Alberta’s history.On Monday, the Woodland Creek First Nation near Peace River in northern Alberta criticized the AER for failing to hold Calgary-based Obsidian Energy to account for a series of ground shakers — including a magnitude 5.6 temblor — between November 2022 and March 2023.According to the Alberta Geologic Survey (AGS) it was the largest seismic event ever recorded in Alberta. Reports of shaking were felt as far as away as Calgary, approximately 700 km from the epicentre.It comes after the AER last March issued an Environmental Protection Order against the company “due to a series of induced seismic events” related to wastewater disposal and ordered the company to take ‘mitigation’ efforts..“An investigation conducted by the Alberta Geological Survey (AGS), a branch of the AER, has concluded that Obsidian’s disposal operation induced the seismic events,” it said. “While there is no evidence of damages or injuries from these events, this Order and subsequent investigation reflects our commitment to Albertans to ensure safe, efficient, orderly and environmentally responsible development.”But Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom said Obsidian had refused to “meaningfully meet or work” with the band to address concerns. Failure to do so could put future development at risk, he added.“This calls into question the company and underlines the need for their executives to come to the table and address the concerns of rights holders in the region,” Laboucan-Avirom said in a statement.And he denied his community is anti-oil and gas."We are one of the most industry-friendly Nations in Canada. We support responsible, respectful, and collaborative production of oil and gas, and want to see this resource used to create prosperity for all Albertans and all Treaty peoples. However, disrespect by companies like Obsidian puts the entire sector at risk." said Laboucan-Avirom.Obsidian produces about 32,000 barrels per day.The size of an earthquake increases by a factor of 10 as magnitude increases by one whole number. A magnitude 6.0 earthquake, then, is 10 times larger than a 5.0; a magnitude 7.0 is 100 times larger and a magnitude 8.0 is 1,000 times larger than a 5.0.According to the United States Geologic Survey, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake is considered ‘moderate’. It can cause damage to poorly constructed buildings over small regions, but rarely causes significant destruction. It would be felt by people, but it's unlikely to result in catastrophic damage..According to the AGS there have been about 684 earthquakes greater than magnitude 2.0 — large enough to be felt — since 2020 and just three of 5.0 or greater, all of them in the Peace River area.According to the University of Calgary there has been an apparent increase in the number of detected earthquakes in Alberta in recent years, but comes down essentially to two factors. First, there is an improved network of monitoring stations, which means scientists are better able to detect smaller events which previously would have gone undetected. Second, the UofC said there is an increase in human-induced earthquakes in Alberta compared to historical records simply because there are more resource-development activities in the last decade. “However, only about 0.8% of hydraulic fracturing operations result in felt events,” it said.