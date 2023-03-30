An Okotoks Oilers employee made a discriminatory remark during a live radio broadcast on Wednesday which was heard on The Eagle 100.9 and has been permanently removed from the broadcast crew.
Mark Frank allegedly used the word "Jewed" during a play he was reporting.
The word means to have bargained shrewdly or unfairly. Often used to describe haggling or to reduce, it's considered anti-semitic language.
A former head coach of the AJHL's Calgary Royals, Frank's involvement with the Oilers dates back to his time as owner of The George Traditional House.
Frank's picture has since been removed from the Okotoks Oilers employee page on its website. The video of the play-by-play when the word was said has also been removed.
"During the March 29, game broadcast of the AJHL playoff game between the Okotoks Oilers and Brooks Bandits, the colour commentator for the Okotoks Oilers made a discriminatory comment and as such has been permanently removed from the broadcast crew," the Okotoks Oilers stated.
"The Okotoks Oilers and Alberta Junior Hockey League apologize to all those who heard the comment and will not tolerate this type of behaviour."
Frank could not be reached for comment. Employees of the Okotoks Oilers who worked with Frank also declined comment.
