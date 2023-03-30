Oilers Okotoks logo

Frank's picture has since been removed from the Okotoks Oilers employee page on its website.

 Oilers Okotoks Website

An Okotoks Oilers employee made a discriminatory remark during a live radio broadcast on Wednesday which was heard on The Eagle 100.9 and has been permanently removed from the broadcast crew.

Mark Frank allegedly used the word "Jewed" during a play he was reporting.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

