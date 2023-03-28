A petition to stop a safe consumption and injection site in their community by Old Strathcona residents in south-central Edmonton failed.
The City of Edmonton is going along with its plan to open the safe consumption and injection site.
A drug consumption site opposite a gin distillery. You could not make it up. @boylestreet and @cityofedmonton think it is a great idea. Come on @NACMilliken @JasonCoppingAB @MikeEllisUCP. FIND A BETTER LOCATION. #fighthesite #findabetterlocation #yeg pic.twitter.com/q5kQdTUtxc— Scona Concerned Citizens (@Scona_Concerned) March 27, 2023
"We are a community group opposing plans to build a drug consumption site or as Boyle Street would phrase it, ‘health hub’ in the vibrant community of 81st Ave in Old Strathcona, Edmonton," Scona Concerned Citizens told the Western Standard.
On Tuesday, March 21, the @CityofEdmonton decided to approve the development permit application for the opening of the so-called "health hub" on 81st Ave. #fightthesite #findabetterlocation pic.twitter.com/EecocAy7ej— Scona Concerned Citizens (@Scona_Concerned) March 25, 2023
"The City of Edmonton as of Tuesday, March 21 approved the permit for the site."
The residents claim further increases brought by the Boyle Street drug injection and consumption site is unacceptable.
"Boyle Street Community Services has not committed to addressing these issues. Known drug consumption site problems simply cannot be addressed if located in Old Strathcona," the petition said.
"What do three daycares and a drug consumption site have in common? Well, if Boyle Street have its way and build its 'health hub' on 81st Ave, they would be within a 500-metre radius of one another. Find a better location," Scona Concerned Citizens said.
"This is yet another kick in the teeth for honest, hard-working local citizens whose concerns and views are being willfully ignored. We call on the @CityofEdmonton to FIND A BETTER LOCATION. #fightthesite #findabetterlocation."
A year and a-half-ago, Boyle Street Community Services was asked by the provincial government to identify areas in the city where it thought additional resources were required.
One of those areas is in Old Strathcona which had residents in south-central Edmonton starting a petition to stop a safe consumption and injection site in their community.
"Based information provided by AHS and Edmonton Fire and Rescue on calls for service on overdose prevention and drug poisonings, we identified four areas in the city that we felt required additional services," Jonathan Harline, communications team lead for Boyle Street Community Services said.
"Downtown, 118 Ave, Jasper Place, and Strathcona. Approximately eight months ago, the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions provided us with a small grant to explore an overdose prevention site in Old Strathcona."
This is yet another kick in the teeth for honest, hard working local citizens whose concerns and views are being wilfully ignored. We call on the @CityofEdmonton to FIND A BETTER LOCATION. #fightthesite #findabetterlocation pic.twitter.com/bMncIekUBa— Scona Concerned Citizens (@Scona_Concerned) March 25, 2023
The amount of the grant provided by the Alberta government was $130,951.
"It was executed in spring 2022," said Colin Aitchison, senior press secretary for Mental Health and Addiction.
The community members who started the petition against the proposed site said there are many issues that must be addressed with respect to safety concerns.
"The facility is a proposed site and we do not as of yet have a licence to operate," Harline said.
"That licence is provided by the provincial government and is issued based on various regulations, including a commitment to community consultation as well as ongoing relationships with police."
Harline noted the building is not open and requires some renovations as it's currently an old hair salon.
"We would be happy to tour you through the space should we receive our licence and once renovations are complete," Harline said.
"This site will not be providing drugs, and does not constitute a safe supply site."
Harline said the provincial government regulations regarding overdose prevention sites require they actively work with those accessing the site to provide them with pathways into recovery.
"Our hope is those accessing the site are using drugs less frequently, more safely, and are moving towards healthier lifestyles," Harline said.
"We have peer support workers as well as medical staff on-site to meet these goals."
According to the group of residents, there are three daycares, nine activity centres (including recreation activities for children and families) four seniors homes, more than 2,000 residents and more than 400 small businesses all within 500 metres of the proposed Health Hub.
"After a thorough review of the application, it was determined the proposed health hub fully complies with all regulations," the City of Edmonton stated in a letter sent to residents on March 21.
"The city understands this approval may not reflect the desired outcome of many residents."
Old Strathcona religiously votes socialist. It is good to see they are bringing in the very services these residents espouse when they go to the polls. Bravo!
There goes the property values there. The leftist Utopia continued. Keep electing left wing loonies Edmonton. Enjoy,
Sohi doesn't care what the citizens think. He was installed by the Trudeau faction for a reason. The reason does not include good government.
Blame the mayor..he is but a pawn..see it now?
