"We are a community group opposing plans to build a drug consumption site, or as Boyle Street would phrase it ‘health hub’ in the vibrant community of 81st Ave in Old Strathcona, Edmonton," Scona Concerned Citizens told the Western Standard.

A petition to stop a safe consumption and injection site in their community by Old Strathcona residents in south-central Edmonton failed.

The City of Edmonton is going along with its plan to open the safe consumption and injection site.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Old Strathcona religiously votes socialist. It is good to see they are bringing in the very services these residents espouse when they go to the polls. Bravo!

Craig R
Craig R

There goes the property values there. The leftist Utopia continued. Keep electing left wing loonies Edmonton. Enjoy,

guest399
guest399

Sohi doesn't care what the citizens think. He was installed by the Trudeau faction for a reason. The reason does not include good government.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Blame the mayor..he is but a pawn..see it now?

