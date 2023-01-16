Old Strathcona residents in south-central Edmonton have started a petition to stop a safe consumption and injection site in their community.
"As you may know, Boyle Street Community Services plans to establish a 'Strathcona health hub' in our midst located at 10119-81 Avenue. The hub includes facilities and support for illegal street drug consumption and injection," the petition said.
So far almost 400 community members have signed it.
"While we recognize a need for services to assist with drug addiction, we believe that Boyle Street Community Services must address well-known serious drug consumption site issues and address our communities' legitimate concerns with their plans, commitments and funding," the petition read.
"While there are many concerns, our primary and common Strathcona Concerned Citizen issues are related to decreased public safety and increased crime, and the negative impact on continued redevelopment and revitalization of our community."
At a minimum, the community members who started the petition said these issues must be addressed.
"There are many examples where failure to do so has devastated communities located near drug consumption sites. This includes examples in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Vancouver and many others."
"We have good reason to worry. There have been many recent incidents in Old Strathcona. Since the opening of a nearby services centre just a few blocks away, many of us have already had first-hand experience with increased crime, encampments, vandalism, social disorder and other problems jeopardizing our safety and property."
The residents claim the further increase brought by the Boyle Street drug injection and consumption site is unacceptable.
"Boyle Street Community Services has not committed to addressing these issues. Known drug consumption site problems simply cannot be addressed if located in Old Strathcona," the petition said.
"There are too many residents, schools and daycares, seniors residences, attractions and businesses. The only solution is to stop the planned site and find a better location with less collateral damage. We need your help now. Please make your voice heard. The biggest ally drug consumption site advocates have is silence. Silence and inaction will be declared as your agreement to what they propose. Your participation is therefore critical."
The group says it will be lobbying the UCP government to put a stop to the site. The petition will be sent to the Legislative Assembly in hopes the provincial government will pass legislation to relocate the proposed Old Strathcona Boyle Street community health hub with an overdose prevention site.
“Boyle Street Community Services recently identified a potential space in Edmonton’s Strathcona neighbourhood to help serve an unmet need south of the river," Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said in an email.
"Community engagement is an essential part of this process, and Boyle Street has been engaging community members to gather their feedback."
Milliken told the Western Standard what’s been notably absent throughout this process is "the position of the local MLA and the NDP caucus."
"They (NDP) have almost exclusively supported supervised consumption sites as their 'solution' to the addiction crisis," Milliken said.
"Yet they have refused to publicly support this proposed site. I’m certain that community members within the Strathcona neighbourhood would be interested to hear where their local elected official stands on this matter.”
The Western Standard has reached out to Boyle Street officials but hasn't heard back.
Old Strathcona makes more sense than WEM. Lol
