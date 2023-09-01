The Burmis Tree Crowsnest

The Burmis Tree in Crowsnest Pass is an example of a ‘directional tree.’

 Darren Kirby/Wikipedia Commons

The fate of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is literally hanging by a limb, after a British Columbia native group is opposing proposed route changes due to a sacred tree.

And if it isn’t allowed to proceed, completion of the 890,000 barrel-per-day conduit to the West Coast could be delayed months and incur hundreds of millions in additional costs, the Crown-owned corporation said in its response to the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) on Thursday.

TransMountain (TMX) expansion route

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

eldon628
eldon628

More extortion by the BC natives. What else is new.

I think it's high time the facts were brought to the forefront when dealing with the present day natives. They were not the first people to step foot on the north American continent. That is a myth perpetuated by governments and native bands. Not based on facts and evidence.

guest1121
guest1121

Mow it over

D&J
D&J

Is it indelicate to suggest going around the tree or moving the tree ? Gee. Any thing to disrupt a greener solution than bird killing windmills. Just stop.

