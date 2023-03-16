CP Rail. Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash

Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash

 By Amanda Brown

The US Surface Transportation Board approved a joint merger application between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern in a major step towards the first single-line railway connecting the US, Mexico and Canada.

The decision made on March 15, 2023 authorizes CP to exercise control of KCS as early as April 14, 2023 in a US$27 billion deal. Combining the two railways — the first of its kind in two decades — will lead to the creation of Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.