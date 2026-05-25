Alberta

'One disappointment after another': Sylvestre frustrated by Smith's independence referendum question

Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath are leaning on a stack of petition boxes as they get ready to submit them to Elections Alberta.
Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath are leaning on a stack of petition boxes as they get ready to submit them to Elections Alberta. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Prosperity Project
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Mitch Sylvestre
Stay Free Alberta
Alberta referendum 2026
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