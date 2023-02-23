Inflation

Inflation is affecting Canadian's personal health spending, says new survey results.

TELUS Health (formerly LifeWorks), released its monthly Mental Health Index™ on Thursday revealing key insights into how inflation, financial pressure and inability to control emotions are impacting the mental health of workers in Canada.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

The headline caught my interest: people spend money on their health? What? But no. Spending money on prescription drugs will only deteriorate health - so a reduction here is a good thing. Just imagine if people - on mass - purposefully spent money to improve their health with exercise, healthy activities / programs, good food and supplements.

Canadian health care is great at acute care i.e. trauma but when it comes to disease, the greatest mistake is to rely on our healthcare system to resolve for they are abysmal at it and you will most certainly die sooner under their care.

