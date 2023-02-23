Inflation is affecting Canadian's personal health spending, says new survey results.
TELUS Health (formerly LifeWorks), released its monthly Mental Health Index™ on Thursday revealing key insights into how inflation, financial pressure and inability to control emotions are impacting the mental health of workers in Canada.
The monthly survey by TELUS Health was conducted through an online survey in English and French from January 17 to 24, with 3,000 respondents in Canada.
The index found 20% of those surveyed had reduced spending on health-related expenses, such as prescription medication.
The survey also found workers in Canada are experiencing increasing strain with an unfavourable mental health score.
The index score for January 2023 is 64.8 points out of 100, a slight increase from December 2022.
The survey highlighted inflation and financial pressures are impacting the personal relationships of workers and their ability to seek health care and 7% of workers in Canada have cut back on prescription medications due to inflation.
This group has a mental health score of more than 18 points below the national average.
The survey also noted parents are 70% more likely than non-parents to cut back on expenses related to their health.
Individuals without emergency savings are more than twice as likely as those with emergency savings to cut back on health-related expenses and 19% of working people cite financial pressure as the reason for their marital/partner relationship decline.
Individuals with an annual household income lower than $100,000 are nearly 80% more likely than those with a greater household income to report financial pressure as the reason for their marital/partner relationship decline.
According to the survey, interactions with others and the ability to control emotions have a direct impact on workers’ mental health and 32% of workers avoid being with or interacting with others.
More than half the workers blame the COVID-19 pandemic as 62% said their avoidance started or worsened since the pandemic began. This group has a mental health score more than 13 points below the national average.
Workers under 40 are 70% more likely than those over 50 to avoid being with or interacting with others and are more than twice as likely to have difficulty controlling their emotions 21% of workers in Canada have difficulty controlling their emotions, and 64% said this started or worsened since the pandemic began.
“Our data shows we continue to be under strain. A major concern is that the same strain often increases the behaviours that isolate us. The isolation then makes our stress worse," TELUS Health Global Leader Paula Allen said.
This is a cycle that can significantly worsen mental health. The best thing is to address the source of the strain and/or look carefully at how you respond. Counselling can help you see things more objectively, and leverage problem-solving and stress management skills that you might already have, but have forgotten during stress."
The survey also highlighted parents are 50% more likely than non-parents to have difficulty controlling their emotions.
“The current economic environment is leading many employees to feel pressure to prioritize finances over their health and wellbeing," TELUS Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Dingle said.
"This is an impossible choice as one is not mutually exclusive from the other. In fact, financial well-being is a fundamental contributor to overall health. Employers play a critical role in supporting the wellbeing of their employees, and can do so successfully by offering comprehensive employee assistance programs (EAPs) that include health benefits and financial counselling.”
The headline caught my interest: people spend money on their health? What? But no. Spending money on prescription drugs will only deteriorate health - so a reduction here is a good thing. Just imagine if people - on mass - purposefully spent money to improve their health with exercise, healthy activities / programs, good food and supplements.
Canadian health care is great at acute care i.e. trauma but when it comes to disease, the greatest mistake is to rely on our healthcare system to resolve for they are abysmal at it and you will most certainly die sooner under their care.
