Ongoing WestJet flight delays, cancellations storm pelt passengers

Ongoing flight delays and outright cancellations are beginning to weigh on the nerves of WestJet passengers, especially in the Lower Mainland.The Calgary-based carrier has been forced to cancel as many as 600 flights since a violent hail storm grounded 16 of its planes, or nearly 10% of its fleet. That figure includes as many at 27 flights today, Wednesday.On its website, WestJet said it has secured additional flights with Canadian North to add more flights this weekend. But it is still advising passengers to check the status of their flights prior to leaving for the airport “as further delays and cancellations may be required.”.“As an airline that is proud to call Calgary our home, the extreme weather events that occurred on Monday evening had a disproportionate impact on our people, who experienced damage to their homes and vehicles; our fleet, and our partners at YYC Calgary International Airport” said WestJet president and COO Diederik Pen. “The severity and direction of the actual thunderstorm and hail became clear less than 30 minutes before impact, and we are extremely appreciative of our people who took quick action, prioritizing safety above all while limiting damage to our fleet and operation, wherever possible.”WestJet has not provided a timeline for a return to full service. Calgary International meanwhile, is still assessing damages to its domestic terminal and all gates on Concourse B remain closed..Meanwhile, passengers are starting to get grumbly over the company’s self-service and ‘call back’ notification services when flights are cancelled and then rebooked on alternate planes on short notice. Passengers attempting to call into a customer service representative — a real human being — are informed they have to wait up to three days to speak with an agent, making it nearly impossible to reschedule or cancel flights for which they are entitled to compensation.WestJet must provide passengers waiting over two hours due to a flight delay with "food and drink in reasonable quantities" based on the length of the wait, time of day, and the location of the passenger. The airline must also provide them with a means of communication, according to subsections 14(1) and 14(2) of the Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR)..The problem is reportedly particularly acute at YVR where WestJet normally flies more than a dozen flights a day. On Wednesday at least six arrivals were cancelled and four delayed. Three departures were cancelled and 10 delayed according to the airport’s arrivals and departures page.Meanwhile, WestJet ranked dead last among North American air carriers for on-time performance with more than 40% of its flights landing 15 minutes or more late to the gate in July according to aviation data firm Cirium’s latest On-time Performance Report.