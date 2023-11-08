Ontario credits small modular nukes for supply chain growth

While the federal government is busy doling out billions of dollars to EV manufacturers, Ontario’s other major industrial sector — nuclear power — is benefitting from plans to build North America’s first fully-functional fleet of small nuclear reactors (SMRs).On Tuesday, Charlotte, NC-based Celeros Flow Technology announced it would expand its existing facility in Burlington to become the first Ontario manufacturer of nuclear-qualified pumps used in reactors, even as the Alberta government moves ahead with plans to introduce SMRs..North America’s first SMRs will be completed in 2028 and come online in 2029..As well as expanding its current operations in Burlington, Celeros has committed to finalizing a business case for a new nuclear valve production facility, in Ontario, as they look to play an enhanced role in nuclear growth in the province.It comes after the Ontario Power Generation (OPG) corporation announced plans earlier this year to build four SMRs at its Darlington facility. The first will be completed in 2028 and come online in 2029.In a news release, OPG said more than 800 of Celeros’ valves are presently in operation at its Darlington and Pickering stations. The units will also be used to refurbish the existing plants.."Expanding Ontario's world-leading SMR program will ensure we have the reliable, affordable and clean electricity our province needs to grow," said Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith. "I'm so pleased to see Celeros expanding their current operations here in Burlington which will help supply our government's expansion of nuclear energy in Ontario and, at the same time, create new opportunities to export Ontario-made nuclear products to the world.".DUKE NUKEM: Wilkinson jets out of Calgary to give Romania $3B for CANDU reactors.In addition to reducing emissions, a Conference Board of Canada report found the SMRs will increase Ontario’s GDP by about $13.7 billion and sustain 2,000 jobs per year.Alberta is eyeing SMRs in the oil sands to help it reach its own net-zero goals. In March the UCP government set out a strategic plan for the deployment of SMRs in Alberta and at the World Petroleum Congress in September committed $7 million to a feasibility study with Calgary-based Cenovus Energy.