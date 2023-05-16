They’re the four-legged refugees nobody talks about.
Considering there are twice as many cattle in Alberta than people — almost five million at last count — there could be an equal or greater number of displaced dogies, considering there are nearly 20,000 evacuees.
That’s why Alberta’s livestock producers are ramping up efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of the farm animals from the wildfires raging through the northern part of the province.
According to the Alberta Beef Producers, livestock producers are implementing emergency plans in fire areas to either evacuate their head or move them to safety. The commission has published a map on its web site of agricultural societies, auction markets and even rodeo grounds that may have facilities capable of providing shelter.
In addition, there are 156 feedlots in Alberta, most of which can hold 20,000 head or more.
In an interview, Dubeau said there’s a lot of concern in his organization, not just for the welfare of the animals. but also for the families and neighbours of producers themselves.
“We’re in calving season right now and there are some large operations out there, the logistics can be quite challenging,” he said. “Our producers are dedicated to their livestock.”
Dubeau said he doesn’t have any numbers of how many animals might be impacted, but suggested the province is home to about 16,000 registered producers.
Like evacuations of people, it can be a complicated and somewhat delicate process to move them to safety. Animals can be trucked in ‘liners’ pulled by semi trucks or “trailed” — herded to safety on foot — according to Brad Dubeau, ABP general manager.
Or they can simply be set loose. After the BC fires in 2021, industry associations estimated there were 35,000 animals roaming free.
Actual losses from wildfires are harder to come by. According to a Humane Society report, it suggested 78,000 animals — most of them chickens — died in barn fires over a five-year period from 2015-19. However, only Ontario and Quebec keep official statistics.
On the bright side, cow-calf operations tend to be concentrated in open pasture areas as opposed to forested regions bearing the brunt of the fires. The spaces tend to be wider and more open. In addition to fire, the animals can also be impacted by smoke.
Nonetheless, Dubeau said it’s important for producers to keep in contact with the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) which provides insurance for losses. In its most recent fire update on May 10, the AFSC notes its programs cover various losses ranging from pasture, silage crops, hay, and lending supports in addition to the animals themselves.
In 2021 the AFSC — through the governments of Alberta and Canada — provided $304 million in drought relief.
The ABP website (www.abpdaily.com) also offers a variety of resources, including a shelter map and contacts for various government and industry associations — including mental health supports — to get through a challenging time.
Dubeau notes each individual emergency response plan is unique to each individual situation — no one size fits all — but it’s important to have one.
“A plan is unique to every operation… individuals have different ways of handling that,” he said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed, but it’s challenging.”
(1) comment
We had to evacuate Saturday a week ago, luckily for us the wind shifted just in time after we were gone which saved our bison ranch from being burned up.
There would be no way to be able round up and move 300+ animals within a day and nowhere to go with them anyway.
So i left them to roam the ranch with a prayer and hoping the pastures would save them ,not knowing if i would see them ever again.
To set them free would've meant i lose them all for sure, its only bush for a hundred + miles to our north and east with the fire coming from the south.
Nerve wrecking i tell ye but our Lord was with us and kept them safe.
Thank you Lord Jesus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.