Alberta

Ottawa reportedly agrees to full approval of Alberta's West Coast pipeline by September 2027

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
West Coast Proud
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta MOU
Alberta pipeline
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Western Standard
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