Alberta

Ottawa reporter says Smith is 'not smart enough' to tell independence advocates to form their own party

Robert Fife saying Premier Danielle Smith needs to tell the Alberta independence advocates within the UCP to form their own party.
Robert Fife saying Premier Danielle Smith needs to tell the Alberta independence advocates within the UCP to form their own party. CBC Power and Politics: Screenshot
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