Alberta

'Our country is not perfect, but no family ever is:' UCP minister declares federalist stance on Alberta independence

Minister Searle Turton, joined by former Finance Minister Nate Horner, speaking to Albertans when announcing new financial supports for Albertans in 2024.
Minister Searle Turton, joined by former Finance Minister Nate Horner, speaking to Albertans when announcing new financial supports for Albertans in 2024. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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