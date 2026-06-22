'Our country is not perfect, but no family ever is:' UCP minister declares federalist stance on Alberta independence

EDMONTON — Minister of Children and Family Services Searle Turton says that, even though Canada is not perfect, he will be voting for Alberta to remain in Canada when he casts his ballot on October 19. "Now is not the time to give up on Canada," wrote Turton, the UCP MLA for Spruce Grove-Stony Plain in an X post on Monday. "It is time to double down and help Canada reach its incredible potential." .The declaration comes as the Alberta NDP and leaders on both sides of the Alberta independence movement spitball over which members of Premier Danielle Smith's UCP caucus support Alberta independence. Turton's position places him firmly on Smith's side, as she and other senior UCP officials reiterate that, although Canada is flawed, they support a “sovereign Alberta within a united Canada,” while recognizing that over 301,000 reportedly signed a petition seeking a vote to leave. "As someone born and raised in another province, my family, like many others, came to Alberta because it was the province of opportunity," Turton wrote. "To this day, Alberta remains a beacon of hope for families looking to build a better future.".The Alberta NDP caucus members have uniformly said they support Alberta remaining in Canada, which is a position that, according to polling, aligns with over 95% of their supporters. Smith’s caucus has not shown the same level of conviction in defending Canada, largely due to an enduring divide among party members, with support for independence polling around 50%. "Only 10 UCP MLAs have actually come out and publicly stated that they will be voting for Alberta to remain in Canada," said Alberta NDP Deputy Leader Rakhi Pancholi during a press conference on June 4. "So, they either believe in Canada or they believe that their constituents expect them to take that position. But the vast majority of Daniel Smith's UCP caucus have remained suspiciously silent." Many independence supporters have expressed varying degrees of frustration with Smith's pro-Canada advocacy. Some UCP members want Smith removed as party leader because they think she turned her back on the individuals who elected her. .Despite the pressure, Smith has remained steadfast in her conviction, telling independence supporters to focus on winning in the referendum, not on axing her. Smith and the UCP often point to Prime Minister Mark Carney's willingness to work with Alberta to construct a pipeline to the B.C. coast as proof that the confederation can work and that a "sovereign Alberta within a united Canada" is achievable. "With Alberta leading the way," Turton wrote. "Canada can become one of the strongest and most prosperous economies in the world."Though speculated online, as of Monday, no UCP MLAs have publicly confirmed that they are in favour of Alberta leaving Canada.