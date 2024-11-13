A group of Canadian Armed Forces members are being laughed at around the world for their march in the Remembrance Day ceremony at West Edmonton Mall. RadioGenoa said this was the Canadian military under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “[Vladimir] Putin laughs,” tweeted RadioGenoa on Wednesday..The first nine soldiers swung their arms, but they did not go as high as they should have. One soldier in the fourth row had been swinging, but stopped and hopped after the other soldiers. More soldiers marched behind them, with them not putting in much energy as they marched. A few soldiers had been putting in some effort, but they were unco-ordinated with people in their lines. While certain soldiers with high-swinging arms followed behind this pack, they continued to march out of sync with each other. A soldier saluted the crowd as they marched on, and two others marched behind him with flailing arms. An older soldier had proper marching form when he walked by. However, he was followed by some who were out of sync. The rest of the soldiers followed behind them, but they were not putting in energy with their arm motions. Their arms did not extend far as they marched. American store clerk Grant Huser said the soldiers were not that co-ordinated. “They look like they are new recruits just learning how to March,” said Huser.“You'd see a formation like this at boot camp.”.American designer Emil Vicale said the Canadian soldiers should be grateful for the US military. “America protects these children,” said Vicale. .In-house research conducted by the Privy Council Office (PCO) in December found CAF members feel disheartened and abandoned by the state of it..Federal poll: Military members widely believe Canada is ‘on the wrong track’ in national defence.Of those surveyed, each of them said they believe Canada is on the wrong track in national defence. Findings were drawn from focus groups with retired veterans and active soldiers, sailors, and air crew.“All felt the Government of Canada was currently on the wrong track when it came to addressing the priorities most important to the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Strategic Counsel researchers.