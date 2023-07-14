LNG protest

Protestors stage a ’die-in’ at the Vancouver LNG conference this week.

 Frack Free BC

The David Suzuki Foundation is accusing backers of Canadian LNG of “greenwashing” at a major international conference in Vancouver this week, where Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is the keynote speaker.

Members of the environment group joined protesters from Frack Free BC to stage a ‘die-in’ at the Vancouver Convention Centre at the opening of the conference to urge the BC government “to stop LNG expansion and instead focus on the transition to a healthy, affordable and safe renewable energy future.”

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

carole
carole

Really, is Suzuki still alive? This is just another old guy trying for glory days (not that he had all that many). Too bad ignoring him won't make him go away.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Suzuki Loons are Certifiable . . . . Fracking Idiots all !

You would think they would be protesting the fact that Germany & Britain are now using Coal to Generate Electricity . . . just like China.

"At the end of last year, overall fossil fuel represented 81% of energy consumption. Ten years ago, they were at 82%. So $3.8 trillion of investment in renewables moved fossil fuels from 82% to 81% of the overall energy consumption.

Renewable energy is not going anywhere fast. Overall, despite the best efforts to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, the world remains 'stuck' getting 82% of its energy from them. We are a fossil fueled world. Solar and wind power make up just 6% of our energy needs."

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well we know Danielle Smith is on the right track when the Suzuki foundation starts to protest against her, tge Suzuki foundation should be labeled a terrorist organization, a David Suzuki himself is simply a con man, who bilked tge taxpayer via the CBC for years and millions of dollars.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Be brave and make your "die in" real.

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

100%

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 "Out of touch" that is rich coming from a guy with 3 mansions. These idiots need to stop fronting like they represent the working class. 🤡🌏

northrungrader
northrungrader

So how many forest fires did David Suzuki supporters light to fix the climate?

gtkeough
gtkeough

It would be most amusing to witness these brain dead sponges plying their trade in China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, or Venezuela. Maybe we could be so lucky that CBC's wonder child Suzuki will lead them there.

