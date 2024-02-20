Alberta

Outrage after Liberal cabinet minister tweets pic of himself dining on lobster in Malaysia

Lawrence MacAulay said he had lobster for lunch in Kuala Lumpur.
Lawrence MacAulay said he had lobster for lunch in Kuala Lumpur. Courtesy Lawrence MacAulay/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Government
Michelle Rempel Garner
Melissa Lantsman
Lunch
Lawrence Macaulay
Malaysia
Officials
Meeting
Lobsters
Claw

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news