Outrage after Liberal cabinet minister tweets pic of himself dining on lobster in Malaysia

There was social media outrage over the weekend after Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted a picture of himself dining on lobster while on a taxpayer-funded trip to Malaysia.With a record number of Canadians having to resort to getting their supplies from a food bank, and the country battling high inflation, MacAulay was accused of being tone deaf.“I'm looking forward to a productive week of meeting with officials, industry leaders and partners from Canada and the Indo-Pacific to promote our world-class products — like the lobster I enjoyed for lunch in Kuala Lumpur!” tweeted MacAulay. MacAulay included a photo of him sitting with a plate of lobster in front of him, holding out a ripped off claw. .Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) said this is a "no."“A sun soaked lobster junket when people can't afford food?” said Rempel Garner. “Just....no.”.Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman accused the Liberals of being obsessed with lobster. “Canadians are visiting food banks in record numbers and people are having to choose between filling up their car, heating their home and feeding their family,” said Lantsman. “Minister eating lobster in the Malaysian sun on your dime and posts about it to make sure you see how tone deaf he is.”.Records published in September showed the Canadian government spent more than $250,000 for a three-day meeting about inflation. READ MORE: Liberals spent $275,000 of taxpayers money for ‘inflation summit’At a meeting at the Vancouver Hyatt in 2022, the Canadian government spent tens of thousands of dollars on food, including catering from a cafe that offers a steak and lobster dish called the millionaire’s cut for $88.“Families are feeling the impacts of global inflation, particularly through rising food and gasoline costs,” said the Prime Minister’s Office.