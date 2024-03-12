Trudeau, Smith to hold meeting in Calgary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Calgary. While Trudeau’s conversation with Smith will be private, a press conference will be held soon after, according to a Tuesday advisory. .The Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau will make a dental care announcement at 10:20 a.m. The PMO added a media availability will follow. After the announcement, he will meet with seniors at 1:40 p.m. The meeting will feature pooled coverage. The Office of the Premier of Alberta did not specify what the meeting will be about or who requested it. Smith met with Trudeau in 2023 to see if they could find some common ground on environmental regulations of the oil industry and his proposed just transition legislation.READ MORE: After meeting Smith, Trudeau agrees to explore common ground on oil and gas industryHe expressed a willingness to explore this strategy during the meeting.She met with him for 30 minutes and discussed Alberta’s request for the Canadian government to halt the introduction of the just transition legislation and other emission reduction strategies.