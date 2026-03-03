Pancholi explains her 'cut the bulls---' take

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP Deputy Leader Rahki Pancholi backed up her unfiltered response to Premier Danielle Smith's immigration referendum and the distractions away from her government's failures. Pancholi was interviewed on Monday's edition of The OShow with Laura Babcock, in which she addressed her comments from Feb. 20, when she told Smith to "Cut the bulls--- and call the election.""I mean, I think I expressed what most Albertans were feeling when the premier came out, and now she's going to be having a referendum on nine questions, blaming newcomers to Alberta for her own financial mismanagement and poor choices," said Pancholi. Her original comments came the day after Smith delivered an address to Albertans, blaming a significant portion of Alberta's projected $9.4 billion deficit in Budget 2026 on low oil prices, on an influx of immigration to Alberta under poor federal immigration policies, which in turn put a strain on social services. Pancholi, who said her political style revolves around being authentic and real, said Smith has used issues like immigration to anger Albertans and draw their attention away from issues that really matter, such as building more schools, access to healthcare, and the cost of living. "That's really what it is, and it's a clear message to say, let's get back to what we expect government to do, and stop treating Albertans like idiots," Pancholi said about her take. .She believes the majority of Albertans agree with he sentiment, and are grateful that she chose to "cut through the noise and express how they're feeling."The NDP adamently believe Albertans don't want a referendum on the province taking greater control over immigration, nor do they want one on other issues.However, according to the Alberta Next panel survey, 79% of respondents supported holding a referendum on the topic."Anybody who tried to fill out that survey knows how those questions were already fashioned in such a way to get to a predetermined outcome," Pancholi said in her Feb. 20 press conference."Most of those decisions coming from those town halls at the Alberta next panels were just straw polls with people putting up their hands." .Pancholi also addressed Smith's approach to Alberta independence, saying, "I can't even begin to try to understand the machinations of Danielle Smith's brain."According to Pancholi, Smith is non-commital and inconsistent on the issue because she is always thinking about her political standing within her own party. She pointed to the example of Jason Kenney being removed from UCP leadership, claiming that the "far-right" were responsible for dethroning him, and so she "threw them this bone of speratism."A recent Mainstreet Research survey commissioned by the Western Standard revealed that UCP voters are split on Alberta independence.According to the survey, 62% of voters who said they would vote for Smith and the UCP in a provincial election would also vote for Alberta independence, while 24% would vote to remain in Canada, and 14% were unsure how they would vote."'Do I think Daniel Smith is actually a separatist?' I think it depends on the day," Pancholi said. "I think it depends on the audience she's speaking to. I think it depends on who she needs to be on her side at that given time."