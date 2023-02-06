A parent is outraged in Calgary that a naked man was hanging out in the little girls changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool.
"My kids are taking swimming lessons at the Canyon Meadows pool in Calgary all this week," the concerned parent told the Western Standard.
"I was waiting with my son outside in the lobby for my daughter, when a parent came out to let me know that a transgender woman was changing in the women's change room while my daughter and some other girls were changing after swimming lessons."
The concerned parent went into the changing room to inspect and found the transgender woman naked just finishing up with the washroom.
"He had his penis hanging out around little girls. I confronted the pool about this to let them know that I was uncomfortable with a man using the change room and walking around with his penis hanging out with my daughter in there," the concerned parent said.
"I was then told I could phone the manager but they are protected under the humans right. The lifeguard at this time kept asking if he was just changing or if he was staring. What the f*ck difference does that make, he was walking around 12-year-old girls with his penis hanging out."
The concerned parent said he wasn't the only one at the pool who had questions but he was the only one willing to speak up at the time the incident occurred. He had questions for the lifeguard on duty.
"I asked her if she had any kids and she said yes a 7-year-old daughter, I asked if she would be ok with this man using the same changing room as her daughter and she couldn’t answer that question, just kept telling me he’s protected under the humans right," the concerned parent said.
"Calgary Recreation is committed to providing recreation opportunities for all Calgarians," the City of Calgary stated in a response to the concerned parent.
"In order to meet the needs of all Calgarians and to be compliant with provincial Human Rights legislation, customers will have the use of the washroom and change room facilities congruent with their gender identity."
Standard Operating Procedures for the pool include:
• Customers have the right to access the washroom or change room area that best corresponds with their gender identity or gender expression, regardless of their sex assigned at birth.
• If any individual is not comfortable in the gender-specific change room, they may access a private space if one is available or speak to the front counter staff about other suitable alternatives.
The City of Calgary then defined the following terminology in the response:
• Gender Identity: Gender identity is linked to a person’s sense of self, particularly the sense of being male, female, both or neither. A person’s gender identity may be different from their sex assigned at birth. Self-identification is the sole determinant of an individual’s gender identity.
• Transgender: The word transgender refers to a person whose life experience includes existing in more than one gender. This may include people who identify as transsexual, people who describe themselves as being on a gender spectrum or as living outside the binary gender categories of "man" or "woman."
• Gender Expression: How a person publicly presents or expresses their gender, including but not limited to, dress, hair, make-up, body language, voice and choice of name or pronoun.
The same type of incident happened in Saskatchwan recently which prompted protests by concerned parents.
Saskatoon parents are protesting after a man who identified as a female repeatedly walked around naked in the girls changing room during young children’s swimming lesson times at the Shaw Centre.
READ MORE: Protests launched against naked man in the little girls changing room in Saskatoon pool
The protest happened at Saskatoon City Hall a week ago Saturday and had about 25 people at it in the frigid weather. And they vow they will be back next Saturday at 2 pm..
Buffalo Party’s Mark “Grizzly Patriot” Friesen said the weather did not help with the turnout and they will be back.
“-33C with windchill kept some people away, I guess. Next weekend it’s on again. We can’t stop until we get the policy changed. We have to protect the kids. #stopthepedos Thanks to everyone who braved the cold!” tweeted Friesen.
(13) comments
I'm not convinced Jeromy 'lost' the last election. This type of cr*p only strengthens that conviction.
These woke establishments need to post their so called "Trans Gender" policies so parents ate aware that crazy men are in their daughters change rooms.
This is massive growing powder keg and the explosion is coming very soon. I hope that it is not the day some perverted mentally ill freak rapes a child in a changeroom but that would certainly do it.
And then the pitchforks and torches are coming out and you would not want to be one enabling this garbage.
My kids (both girls) are older now - but God help people if some pervert touched them in a swimming pool change room.
Once again our elected leaders make really dumb decisions then leave the mess for the regular working citizen to deal with or clean up.
Very soon we will read about a father of a young girl arrested for punching a perverts lights out at a city pool.
When this occurs in Alberta or Saskatchewan (and it will) I will donate to that dad's defense fund. I will probably have my RRSPs locked down by Justin the Creep and doxed by the WOKE media on federal (our) payroll.
Hey, let’s just keep using Dominion Tabulators in Municipal elections & expect different results. . . Gondek & Sohi in 2 Oil & Gas cities after Nenshi & wonder why this is happening🤦♀️ Wake up & get in the game folks for goodness sake
Will this be enough to have parents push back against wokness? Angry momma bears are a force to be reckoned with if they act. If not, the NDP/Liberal alliance wins again. The question remains, will there be idle chatter or action that matters?
Someone who is transgendered has a mental issue that deserves compassion and care. What they do not deserve is placation of their fantasy or for all of society to abandon all semblance of common sense and morality to suit them.
If someone had the delusion that they were Napoleon and demanded everyone call them Emperor, they’d be laughed out of the room. Yet somehow the logic of “I am what I say I am and you dare not question me” is applicable to wanting to expose yourself to children.
The man exposing himself to young girls in the women's changing room is either mentally ill, perverted, sadistic, or just evil.
This one parent had the courage and strength to stand up for what is right. If everyone did this the craziness would just come to and end. Sad to see the other parents and life guard just go along with the current "human rights". It is possible there will be psychological harm to the young girls who saw this man much the same as someone who was molested.
Again, everyone just went along with it. How pathetic. Their kids will end up paying for their cowardice.
It is best for families with kids to avoid these public pools. Any female should avoid them. Much the same as Muslim people do.
Remember
The goal of the insane poisonous Trudeau infected woketards is to normalize pedophillia
That is where all this insanity leads to and that is without question their end goal
We are in a global fight of good against evil
Just watch this grow in acceptance and perverts see a name tag change to transgender getting them access into womans washrooms. The S--T's going to hit the fan for all the city officials and managers who are "socially" complicit now but named as accessory to sexual assault later!
100%....time to have politicians face criminal charges for wokeness....
This should outrage anyone with a moral compass. Good bloody God.
Hilarious how silly council and Duckworth are more concerned about protecting the rights of mentally I’ll pedophiles than they were about those that didn’t want to inject themselves with experimental Pfizer garbage. Anyone surprised?
I don't care what these men identify with, it's still indecent exposure and they should be charged with!! Once again the alphabet soup group has got to cross the line to shove in childrens faces their agenda. Shows to everyone that they have no common decent sense! I know myself if that was to happen around me I'd call the cops, demand they be arrested because how about my human rights & the kids. Time to put a lid on this behaviour, there's no need for this to become the norm!
