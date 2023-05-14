As wildfires burn in Alberta, Parkland County is asking people to stop tubing on the Pembina River.
"With respect to recreational use of Pembina River, our fire services team is asking residents and visitors to the area to please stay off the Pembina River for recreational uses such as tubing," Parkland County said.
"The Pembina Provincial Park is closed at this time."
Parkland County said smoke in the area could cause respiratory distress for some and there is the potential for falling trees due to damaged root structures from the fire.
"This area is still an active fire zone and our crews are working in hot, dry conditions to ensure the fire doesn’t spread but the situation could quickly change," Parkland County said.
"The Hamlet of Entwistle has been limited to local traffic only at this time and residents are to remain vigilant in the event that an evacuation is necessary again."
As of Saturday, there are 83 active wildfires in the forest protection area of Alberta and 21 are classified as out of control, according to the latest figures.
On Friday, there were 74 wildfires.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was in Grande Prairie on Friday to see the situation.
“I just returned from the frontlines of the northern wildfires,” Smith said.
“Alberta has been challenged by such a devastating start to the wildfire season. I'm incredibly proud of our firefighters, emergency personnel, civil servants, and volunteers who are pushing back the fires from our homes and communities.”
Alberta remains under a provincial state of emergency and the provincial Emergency Coordination Centre remains a level four, the top level.
In addition to the provincial state of emergency, there are 19 states of local emergency, as well as four bound council resolutions and 10 evacuation orders in place. The estimated number of evacuees is approximately 16,520 and evacuees are registered at 10 reception centres.
The UCP will provide another update at 3 p.m.on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.