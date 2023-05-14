Parkland County says no tubing

As wildfires burn in Alberta, Parkland County is asking people to stop tubing on the Pembina River.

"With respect to recreational use of Pembina River, our fire services team is asking residents and visitors to the area to please stay off the Pembina River for recreational uses such as tubing," Parkland County said.

