Thanks to the continued efforts of fire crews, all evacuated Parkland County residents are now allowed back to their homes.
However, as some residents return home to property damage, officials in the county continue to investigate the cause of the wildfires and are looking for help from the public.
"Our firefighters need your help — while our crews have been busy responding to a wildfire in the county, we have also responded to four fires in the last five days that we’re concerned appear to be intentionally caused," Parkland County stated.
The fires were in the area north of Highway 16 between Range Road 30 and Range Road 32.
"We are asking residents to be vigilant, keep their eyes open and report any suspicious behaviour to the RCMP by immediately calling 911. There is currently a full fire ban in the county due to high fire risk," Parkland County stated.
"We recognize this has been a challenging time for our evacuees. We invite residents to join us for a snack and to connect with staff on any questions or supports needed at the Entwistle Community Recreation Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m."
The evacuation centre at Wabamun Jubilee Hall also remains open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
"The mandatory evacuation order is now lifted for Entwistle and all evacuated Parkland County residents. Highway 16 and Highway 22 will be open for Parkland County residents returning to their homes," Parkland County stated.
On Saturday, just after 3 a.m., Parkland RCMP was dispatched to assist Spruce Grove Fire Services with a structure fire on Heatherglen Drive in Spruce Grove.
The structure was a duplex.
Upon arrival, two residences were engulfed by flames. Once the flames were extinguished, it was determined there was a deceased person inside one of the residences.
No other injuries have been reported.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation," the Alberta RCMP stated.
After pressing the RCMP for answers, the Western Standard learned the RCMP said it believes this to be a case of arson, but hasn't yet been proven.
The fire from the structure was contained.
"The scene is being held until the fire investigator completes their work," the Alberta RCMP stated.
RCMP said it is asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area so investigators can do their jobs safely.
NO sh*$. You would have to be braindead to think otherwise.
How is causing these "wildfires" is the BIG question.
It's not nature and it's not natural.
The scumbag bankster satanist pedo cult is behind destroying the environment,. destroying food supply, and using the "environment" to enslave us.\
- Chemtrailing (geoengineeringwatch.org)
- banning fertilizer
- fake global warming
Lies, and lies and lies.
