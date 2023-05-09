This is what ground looks like in some parts of Alberta

This is what the ground looks like in some parts of Parkland County.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

Thanks to the continued efforts of fire crews, all evacuated Parkland County residents are now allowed back to their homes.

Parkland County fire official

A Parkland County fire official looks at the damage caused by wildfires near Entwistle.

However, as some residents return home to property damage, officials in the county continue to investigate the cause of the wildfires and are looking for help from the public.

Smith learns how fire moves

UCP leader Danielle Smith (L) learns how fire moves from Parkland County Deputy Fire Chief Chad Moore.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

NO sh*$. You would have to be braindead to think otherwise.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

How is causing these "wildfires" is the BIG question.

It's not nature and it's not natural.

The scumbag bankster satanist pedo cult is behind destroying the environment,. destroying food supply, and using the "environment" to enslave us.\

- Chemtrailing (geoengineeringwatch.org)

- banning fertilizer

- fake global warming

Lies, and lies and lies.

