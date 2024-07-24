UPDATED: Town of Jasper now ablaze

Jasper is on fire, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames. Parks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park have found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon in a Wednesday statement. "As of 8:30 pm this evening, it was determined that air quality had deteriorated to the point that wildland firefighters and others without self contained breathing apparatuses needed to evacuate to Hinton.""Structural firefighters remain in town and are working to save as many structures as possible and to protect critical infrastructure, including the wastewater treatment plant, communications facilities, the Trans Mountain Pipeline and others."The mayor of Jasper Richard Ireland told CBC the damage was "extensive.".Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is "heartbroken" by the fire."I am heartbroken to see reports that the wildfire has entered the townsite of Jasper. The safety of everyone is our number one priority, and thankfully the town was evacuated earlier this week. I want to thank all of our firefighters and crews who have been hard at work fighting this fire day and night," she said in a tweet..CBC News Edmonton anchor Lindsay Warner revealed Jasper hotel Maligne Lodge had caught on fire. “Same eyewitness say Petro-Can/Bright Spot were hit,” said Warner.“This was over half hour ago.”Warner included a photo of Maligne Lodge being swarmed by flames, lighting up the edges of it and sending black smoke into the sky..Canadian storm tracker Inam Jamil said the wildfires led to smoke coming to Calgary. “You can see the ash falling as well,” said Jamil. “Yikes.”.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had spoken with Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland on the wildfire evacuations in Alberta. “These fires escalated rapidly, and I’m grateful for the brave first responders — and the neighbouring towns opening their homes to evacuees,” said Trudeau.“Jasper, we’re here for you.”.Conservative leader Pierre Poilievere also issued a statement."Shocked and heartbroken to see the townsite of Jasper reached by wildfire. We pray for the safety of all those who have evacuated from the community and for the firefighters and first responders who have a very difficult fight ahead of them," he said..CityNews Edmonton reporter Sean Amato said the Jasper situation looked bleak, but firefighters were not giving up. “Here are some firefighters headed to town just now to try to save it,” said Amato. “More are on the way soon, I’m told.”Amato included a video of a firetruck driving by on a road with its flashers on, blaring its sirens as it headed to fight a wildfire..Twitter user Shawn said his sister had an acreage west of Hinton. “This is her backyard right now,” said Shawn. Shawn had a photo of his sister’s acreage having an orange sky by some evergreen trees..Ellsworth and Nadon went on to say Parks Canada, the Municipality of Jasper, and first responders from Alberta and other provinces are continuing their efforts to protect the town. They added they are focused on the safety of the public and first responders. Firefighters remain in Jasper and are combating spot fires and maintaining sprinkler lines. Ten to 20 millimetres of rain is forecasted to arrive in the next 24 hours beginning late Wednesday. They noted further updates will be provided as conditions allow for. On Wednesday afternoon, they said suppression efforts by helicopter bucketing proved ineffective. Fireguards being completed by heavy equipment were unable to be completed before the heavy equipment needed to be pulled off the fireline for safety. Water bombers from Alberta were unable to assist due to dangerous flying conditions.An ignition specialist has arrived, with the goal to complete landscape-level ignition to bring the fire to large holding features such as Hwy. 16 and Athabasca River. However, unfavourable conditions prevented this.