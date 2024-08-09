Pat King banned from Alberta music festival he promoted

Freedom Convoy co-organizer Pat King has been barred from going to a central Alberta music festival he had been encouraging people to attend when speaking about other fundraisers for his criminal case in Ottawa. CBC News reported Thursday King had been calling on his social media followers to buy tickets to Rock the Track in Rimbey. Some of the musicians that will be featured at Rock the Track include Nazareth, the Headstones, Bif Naked, and the Northern Pikes. King said in a social media livestream event in June he wanted people to come to Rock the Track from August 8 to 10. “We are putting on Rock the Track 2024,” he said in a video obtained by CBC News. “Give it a shot guys, really want to see everybody out there.”If people come out to Rock the Track, he said they would be supporting a great cause. Rock the Track organizers said he would be prohibited from coming to it. “It appears Pat knows somebody that is in our volunteer group and was planning to volunteer himself,” said Canadian promoter Courtney Yuchtman to CBC News. “He was using this connection to promote the event and give the impression that he was more involved than just a volunteer.”Yuchtman said it “seems he was using this to increase his popularity, potentially.” However, she said she did not know for sure. At the moment, King remains jailed in Ottawa for breaching his bail conditions while waiting on a decision from his criminal trial. King pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to the Freedom Convoy while appearing in court in May for the first day of a three-week trial. READ MORE: Pat King pleads not guilty in Freedom Convoy mischief trialHe was charged with mischief, counselling people to commit mischief, disobeying a court order, obstructing police, and other offences. The Crown attorney noted he presented himself as an outspoken Freedom Convoy leader. His popular social media livestreams were expected to be entered as evidence. After being abandoned by fellow activists, he was unable to pay his legal fees. An Ontario court said he could raise funds online to pay his lawyer. Although he spoke at length about Rock the Track, he never stated it was a fundraiser for his legal fees. He did often cite fundraisers for him when speaking about it, used we to describe it, and thanked people for their support. “You guys know that we do have coming up in t-minus two weeks Rock the Track 2024, ladies and gentlemen,” he said. “We have Nazareth, we have Headstones, we have Bif Naked.” Since people might have been interested, he listed the websites they could buy tickets at. While he would be advocating for it, he would point out he was raising funds for his criminal trial.He pointed out his bank accounts remained frozen and this was for fundraising purposes. “All donations can be made to my lawyer,” he said. King had said he had received multiple inquiries about Rock the Track while he was in jail.“The entire team is diligently preparing to deliver an unforgettable experience for the participants,” he said. “Regrettably, I won't be able to make it due to these circumstances, but rest assured, the event will proceed as planned.”.He called on people to “enjoy the event on my behalf, adding videos and photos for me, so I can vicariously enjoy the event through your eyes when I can.” The link was in his Facebook bio for anyone wanting to buy last-minute tickets. Nazareth member Scott Agnew said this was another event in its tour across Canada. Agnew confirmed he had finished a show in Chilliwack, BC, and was surprised to learn about this. “None of us have ever heard of either this Freedom Convoy or this guy King,” said Agnew to CBC News. Rock the Track’s website does not cite King, yet he is connected to a sponsor whose founder appeared on his livestreams and music to support the Freedom Convoy. He is expected to appear in court on Friday for a bail hearing. The verdict in his trial will be handed down on October 4.