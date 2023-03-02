People die while waiting for life-saving services and procedures.

SecondStreet.org stated that the goal of the research is to better understand how many of these patient deaths could have been prevented if more timely access to life-saving services and procedures were available.

More Canadians have died while waiting for healthcare procedures.

Think tank SecondStreet.org updated its 2021-22 Died on a Waiting List figures on Thursday by releasing new figures from Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Did this come up because of the budget, or because NDP? I find it strange that the information is 21/22 right before contract negotiations and provincial elections. Most people die because of age and comorbidities.

Report Add Reply

