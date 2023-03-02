More Canadians have died while waiting for healthcare procedures.
Think tank SecondStreet.org updated its 2021-22 Died on a Waiting List figures on Thursday by releasing new figures from Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba.
Each year, SecondStreet.org files freedom of information requests nationwide with health regions and provincial health bodies to gather data on the number of patients who are removed from waiting lists for surgery, diagnostic scans and appointments with specialists due to death.
In Dec. 2022, SecondStreet.org’s 2021-22 Died on a Waiting List report showed 13,581 waiting list deaths spanning a wide array of health services – cardiac surgery, cataract surgery, hip operations, MRI scans, etc.
Since that time, SecondStreet.org has received more information from governments for 2021-22, which covers the period from April 1, 2021, to March 31.
Updated data brings the total number of waiting list deaths last year to 14,057.
New data includes:
• 48 Albertans died while waiting for surgery and 79 died waiting for a diagnostic scan. Unlike in previous years, the types of surgeries were not disclosed.
• Six Manitobans died while waiting for cardiac surgery from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (Four died after waiting longer than the recommended time).
• Ontario provided details on the 1,417 patients who died while waiting for surgery in 2021-22: 42% were for cataract surgery, 10% for urologic, 8% for knee surgery and 7% for cancer.
SecondStreet.org stated that the goal of the research is to better understand how many of these patient deaths could have been prevented if more timely access to life-saving services and procedures were available.
“With the exception of the province of Nova Scotia, provincial governments and their respective health bodies do not break down the number of patient deaths potentially linked to the state taking too long to provide needed services,” said SecondStreet.org President Colin Craig.
“Oddly, governments across Canada routinely require businesses to detail even the most minor workplace injuries such as accidents where employees are bruised as a result. If this is something businesses must track, why can’t the government tell us how many patients are dying due to long waiting lists?”
The Western Standard reached out to Alberta Health Services for comment, but so far hasn't heard back.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(1) comment
Did this come up because of the budget, or because NDP? I find it strange that the information is 21/22 right before contract negotiations and provincial elections. Most people die because of age and comorbidities.
