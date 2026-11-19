CALGARY — Pattison Media and Golden West Broadcasting want to trade five Alberta radio stations in a deal that would see ownership of the stations change hands for a nominal cash payment of $1, alongside the exchange of broadcasting assets. Golden West told federal regulators that the three stations it would acquire have sustained significant financial losses over an extended period. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) published a hearing notice Tuesday outlining two applications, one from each broadcaster. If approved, the deal would give Pattison two southern Alberta country stations, while Golden West would take over three central Alberta stations and a rebroadcast transmitter.Pattison would acquire Sun Country 99.7 (CFXO-FM) in High River and 104.5 More Country (CKMR-FM) in Strathmore. Golden West would acquire BIG 105 (CHUB-FM) and 106.7 Rewind Radio (CFDV-FM) in Red Deer, along with 94.5 Rewind Radio (CHBW-FM) in Rocky Mountain House. The Rocky Mountain House station’s rebroadcast transmitter in Nordegg would also transfer to Golden West..Pattison’s two Red Deer stations broadcast local news from the team behind rdnewsNOW. The CRTC’s hearing notice outlines the proposed transfer of the radio stations and transmitter but gives no details on what the deal would mean for the newsroom, on-air hosts or programming schedules.The broadcasters say the loonie reflects their view that neither company owes the other a cash premium for the assets it would receive. The companies did not establish a total cash value for either station group. Both acknowledged that the CRTC can consider the assets and leases changing hands when it assesses the deal. Pattison put the regulatory value of its side of the deal at $199,727, including $122,356 in broadcasting assets and $77,370 in transmitter leases over five years. Golden West put its side at $479,184, including $123,781 in broadcasting assets and $355,412 in five-year transmitter leases. The transmitter leases account for most of the difference between the two figures. Both companies excluded studio leases from their calculations. Pattison valued its proposed studio arrangements in High River and Strathmore at $716,175 over five years. Golden West valued the Red Deer studio leases at $386,000 over five years. Each company would enter into new leases or assume existing agreements for studios owned by the other broadcaster..Under the CRTC’s Tangible Benefits Policy, buyers in commercial radio transactions typically contribute six per cent of the transaction’s value to initiatives that support Canadian content and broadcasting. According to Broadcast Dialogue, both companies are asking the regulator to waive that payment, arguing the swap is intended to keep the stations viable and would yield no immediate financial gain. The broadcasters argued the payments would draw money away from local jobs, newscasts and community programming. Both are seeking new licences under the stations’ existing conditions. For High River and Strathmore, those conditions include a requirement that Canadian selections make up at least 40% of popular music played over the broadcast week and during designated daytime hours. The new licences would have indefinite terms if granted. The CRTC is accepting public comments until December 17 and will consider both applications at a virtual hearing on February 11, 2027.