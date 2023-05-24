Pawlowski says UCP tried to bribe him

Pawlowski said: "This criminal organization, the UCP is being run like a totalitarian entity protecting its power by any means necessary."

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

Artur Pawlowski took to the Alberta Legislature steps on Wednesday to hurl every nasty name in the book at NDP leader Rachel Notley and UCP leader Danielle Smith.

"Monsters." "Evil." "Nazis." Smith is a "bloody murderer." "Devils." "Notley is a witch," said a sweating profusely Pawlowski in a tirade that lasted more than an hour.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I would suggest Powlowski had better bring some receipts to back up his serious accusations, he is now treading in law suit territory, the guy is really proving to me a kook. Time for him to fade away, any support he was getting from me is gone.

Slightly Annoyed
Slightly Annoyed

“Unhinged” is first word that comes to mind. “Wing-nut” is the second.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

There was no bigger supporter of Pastor Artur than me, I was disgusted by the images of his harassment by a gestapo like police force with his repeated arrests. Well that was then, this guy has tossed any respect I had for him into the garbage, he has turned a massive amount of support into a pile of disgust, his best bet is to go back to preaching to his church.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

There are some people that will scr*w up anyone's attempt to help them. And anyone who does try to help them will end up regretting it. Arthur is one of those guys.

Raz
Raz

He is 100% correct. Smith has not lifted a finger to help the inocent people who are being prosecuted and are in jail for not breaking the law. Albertans are voting for a commie either way!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Did you not read the conflict of interest report? Because f you did, you would realize you are not telling the truth, she in fact did what she legally could do, it’s right there in the report, the one the NDP are using to beat Smith over the GK head with.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You are simply an uninformed idiot.

A Person
A Person

I think we’d need to walk a mile in Art’s shoes before judging (or dragged along the Hwy). His anger, IMO, is understandable.

BG Manning
BG Manning

sounds like someone has gone off the deep end and as for Notley's solution - well that's just laughable. So, she would solve this Palawski situation how? LOL whatever ...

PersonOne
PersonOne

Art should not mix religion and politics, it is not working out for him.

BG Manning
BG Manning

@PersonOne - agreed. It’s very counterproductive

