Artur Pawlowski took to the Alberta Legislature steps on Wednesday to hurl every nasty name in the book at NDP leader Rachel Notley and UCP leader Danielle Smith.
"Monsters." "Evil." "Nazis." Smith is a "bloody murderer." "Devils." "Notley is a witch," said a sweating profusely Pawlowski in a tirade that lasted more than an hour.
One of Pawlowski's supporters even told the press conference that Smith was a "communist."
Pawlowski then told reporters he was offered "a $2-million bribe" by a third party to keep quiet. He refused because "he is not a whore."
Pawlowski said the United Conservative Party (UCP) is "hostile towards Christians" and against "any moral standards" because pastors are still being arrested and prosecuted for simply exercising their faith.
"The premier is not aware of any of the conversations or alleged offers referenced by Mr. Pawlowski in his comments today, and strongly questions the credibility of his claims," the UCP told the Western Standard in a statement.
Pawlowski said: "This criminal organization, the UCP is being run like a totalitarian entity protecting its power by any means necessary."
"Liars corrupted Nazis. And people say to me, we don't have a choice, we must vote for the Nazis because if we don't vote for the Nazis the Communists will take over," Pawlowski said.
"The UCP is involved in corruption, lies and murder. How can Danielle Smith say that she supports freedom where the political adversaries are put under house arrest."
Pawlowski said he was offered a cabinet position by the UCP if "he crossed the floor" and joined them. Pawlowski doesn't have a seat in the legislature.
"I am accusing this government of political bribery. Here are my interactions. Last year I was approached by Danielle Smith staff with an offer if I give up politics, I was told I would receive a very lucrative government-paid job to chair Alberta COVID-19 panel," Pawlowski said.
"Yes, you know it. The job that Preston Manning later accepted, I was offered to have that job. I rejected the offer after being told the inquiry was a real tangible ability to bring justice and was just for a show. And that's what it is. It's just a show, a Muppet show and political theatre without bringing any consequences to those who are guilty of crimes and corruption."
Pawlowski said a few months later he was approached by the premier's team again.
"This time, I was already a leader of a political entity here in the province of Alberta. I could not betray Albertans and stop defending their rights."
Pawlowski said there was another meeting after that in his house — with witnesses — with three of Smith's representatives.
"The offer for me was a guaranteed seat on the Legislative Assembly. If you cross the floor from yours to ours, we will give you a seat in the legislature. I am not a whore of Babylon. I do not cross the floors. I do not abandon one party for the benefit of another party," Pawlowski said.
"I am not a whore."
When asked by media for proof of this "political bribery," Pawlowski offered none, stating it's an ongoing court case and he wouldn't comment.
"I don't care what you think," he told the media, "you're all liars."
Notley offered her thoughts about Pawlowski from a Wednesday evening press conference in Calgary.
"I think the real problem here is that someone like Artur Pawlowski, his voice has been turned up considerably. And that is because Danielle Smith is in the Premier's Office and quite honestly the quickest answer to this is to get her out of the Premier's Office and to elect a different government on Monday," Notley said.
I would suggest Powlowski had better bring some receipts to back up his serious accusations, he is now treading in law suit territory, the guy is really proving to me a kook. Time for him to fade away, any support he was getting from me is gone.
“Unhinged” is first word that comes to mind. “Wing-nut” is the second.
There was no bigger supporter of Pastor Artur than me, I was disgusted by the images of his harassment by a gestapo like police force with his repeated arrests. Well that was then, this guy has tossed any respect I had for him into the garbage, he has turned a massive amount of support into a pile of disgust, his best bet is to go back to preaching to his church.
There are some people that will scr*w up anyone's attempt to help them. And anyone who does try to help them will end up regretting it. Arthur is one of those guys.
He is 100% correct. Smith has not lifted a finger to help the inocent people who are being prosecuted and are in jail for not breaking the law. Albertans are voting for a commie either way!
Did you not read the conflict of interest report? Because f you did, you would realize you are not telling the truth, she in fact did what she legally could do, it’s right there in the report, the one the NDP are using to beat Smith over the GK head with.
You are simply an uninformed idiot.
I think we’d need to walk a mile in Art’s shoes before judging (or dragged along the Hwy). His anger, IMO, is understandable.
sounds like someone has gone off the deep end and as for Notley's solution - well that's just laughable. So, she would solve this Palawski situation how? LOL whatever ...
Art should not mix religion and politics, it is not working out for him.
@PersonOne - agreed. It’s very counterproductive
