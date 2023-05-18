Wildfires continue to burn in Alberta

A wildfire burns in northern Alberta.

The Mounties in Peace River are investigating three suspicious fires that occurred recently.

The town is located 486 km northwest of Edmonton and 195 km northeast of Grande Prairie.

(3) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

environmentalists and their extremists have set both Alberta and SK on fire. The RCMP will be about as helpful as they were with the Coastal Gas domestic terrorist attacks. Canada has been and is under attack from these environmental radical terrorists and the RCMP, other police authorities and the "media" all purposely have their collective heads up their a$$es.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, they will for sure investigate just like Coastal Gas Link terrorists during the Emergency Act. I'm thinking if any Albertan find terrorists setting forest fires, the Ralph Klein bear solution will be the best option.

ljstd007
ljstd007

👍👍👍

