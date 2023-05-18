The Mounties in Peace River are investigating three suspicious fires that occurred recently.
The town is located 486 km northwest of Edmonton and 195 km northeast of Grande Prairie.
Grande Prairie has been ravaged by wildfires as crews continue to fight the blaze and construct fire guards.
On Thursday, around 2 a.m. RCMP and Peace River Fire responded to a grass fire near Highway 2 and 100 Ave.
Shortly after 8 a.m., the Mounties responded to a fire at a business on 93 Street. A porta-potty had been set on fire. Then again just before 3 a.m., the RCMP and Peace River Fire responded to a grass fire near the Peace River High School.
All the fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.
"Incidents like these only serve to put unnecessary strain on our first responders while threatening the safety of our communities. All three of these incidents are actively being investigated, and we want to assure the community that charges will be sought against offending individuals where applicable," the Alberta RCMP stated.
The Mounties in Peace River say they will continue to emphasize the importance of fire safety and following the fire bans during these times.
Parents and guardians of children or young adults are encouraged to ensure matches and lighters are stored in a safe place and to have a discussion about the importance of fire safety.
Peace River RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying those responsible for these incidents. If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please call the Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6677.
(3) comments
environmentalists and their extremists have set both Alberta and SK on fire. The RCMP will be about as helpful as they were with the Coastal Gas domestic terrorist attacks. Canada has been and is under attack from these environmental radical terrorists and the RCMP, other police authorities and the "media" all purposely have their collective heads up their a$$es.
Lol, they will for sure investigate just like Coastal Gas Link terrorists during the Emergency Act. I'm thinking if any Albertan find terrorists setting forest fires, the Ralph Klein bear solution will be the best option.
👍👍👍
