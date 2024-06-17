Peterson accuses Gondek for being authoritarian for limiting water usage

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said city councils across Canada have accepted they should limit services rather than provide them. Peterson called Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek “the poster child for idiot compassionate utopian authoritarianism.”“You elected her Calgary,” tweeted Peterson. “Now you're living with the results.”.He requested Canadians wake up and smell the roses. Peterson was commenting on Calgary city council saying on Tuesday it would be introducing amendments to the wastewater, stormwater, and utilities bylaws. The proposed amendments include a watering schedule, which would allow Calgarians to turn on sprinklers for three hours per day on two days per week from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. While Calgary’s water restrictions start at voluntary water conservation, they can move up to Stage One to Four levels when emergencies happen. Peterson had mocked Gondek for the City of Calgary being unable to work on the broken water main when workers were injured. “Try being more compassionate toward the broken pipe and see if that works,” he said..Gondek confirmed on Thursday two people who were working on the water main break on Wednesday were injured. READ MORE: UPDATED: Gondek says work has resumed on broken water mainShe said these workers were taken to hospital, and they are not in critical condition. However, she said crews had instituted an immediate safety stop, so work on the pipe had been halted. Work resumed Thursday afternoon. The removed ruptured pipe was transported to another location for additional failure analysis.