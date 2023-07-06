Well-known human rights crusader Prof. Jordan Peterson says he is now being censored from YouTube.
“YouTube @YouTube justifies its utterly inexcusable pernicious invisible self-righteous and counterproductive censorship,” Peterson tweeted on Wednesday.
YouTube @YouTube justifies its utterly inexcusable pernicious invisible self-righteous and counterproductive censorship... HeyPeasantsYour woke corporate overlords think you're too stupid to separate wheat from chaff yourselves pic.twitter.com/KKN0tgizt7
He then posted a copy of the email YouTube sent to explain the censorship.
“We have reviewed your appeal for the following,” YouTube stated in an email referring to a podcast episode.
That episode was “Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality.”
“We reviewed your content carefully, and have confirmed that it violates our hate speech policy. We know this is probably disappointing news, but it's our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all,” YouTube said in the email.
Peterson fired back online.
“Hey, Peasants. Your woke corporate overlords think you're too stupid to separate wheat from chaff yourselves,” tweeted Peterson.
My discussion with Helen Joyce has been banned by @YouTube all friendly-like on the grounds of hate speech and incitement to violence. Experience the evil for yourself here: https://t.co/LWou3CevWI
“You know what? I don't think so. I think a small coterie of activists operating narcissistically behind the scenes took the opportunity to exercise their pathetic and self-serving slice of arbitrary power while accusing me anonymously of hate,” Peterson said.
“Because I don't approve of the sterilization and mutilation of children by greedy sadists enabled by lying therapists.”
Peterson said his discussion with Helen Joyce has been banned by YouTube and is “all friendly-like on the grounds of hate speech and incitement to violence.”
It is unclear which parts of the interview were deemed "hate speech" by YouTube.
Joyce is the author of book about gender-ID ideology. She is an Irish journalist, and currently the director of advocacy for a campaign group called Sex Matters.
“Experience the evil for yourself here,” Peterson said linking the video on Twitter.
Mr. Peterson is one of the few heroes we have left taking a stand against cancerous woke ideology. Saying so, however, is probably hateful.
Use Rumble..or BitChute...you tube will expire itself in time..
I stopped using YouTube during the Pandemic Moral Panic of 2020 to 2023. They removed content by creators who were completely correct about mask mandates, lockdowns etc. Might we have been better off as a society with honest discussions about trade offs and costs vs benefits? Instead, we got censorship. I can still follow everyone worth following on Odysee.
