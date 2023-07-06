Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson was a psychology professor at the University of Toronto.

 Courtesy JordanBPeterson.com

Well-known human rights crusader Prof. Jordan Peterson says he is now being censored from YouTube.

“YouTube @YouTube justifies its utterly inexcusable pernicious invisible self-righteous and counterproductive censorship,” Peterson tweeted on Wednesday.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

guest1019
guest1019

Mr. Peterson is one of the few heroes we have left taking a stand against cancerous woke ideology. Saying so, however, is probably hateful.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Use Rumble..or BitChute...you tube will expire itself in time..

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

I stopped using YouTube during the Pandemic Moral Panic of 2020 to 2023. They removed content by creators who were completely correct about mask mandates, lockdowns etc. Might we have been better off as a society with honest discussions about trade offs and costs vs benefits? Instead, we got censorship. I can still follow everyone worth following on Odysee.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.