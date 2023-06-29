Well-known human rights crusader Prof. Jordan Peterson says the Quebec government put a moratorium on its resource development for reasons completely unknown.
The government of Quebec passed Bill 21 in April of 2022, effectively banning oil and gas production in the eastern Canadian province and agreeing to provide compensation to the industry.
Peterson, in a recent interview with Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich, slammed the government of Quebec for being opposed to Alberta energy. He also took a political swing at socialists in British Columbia.
"Alberta is a landlocked province. So it's hard for Alberta to get its resources out into the world unless the rest of Canada cooperates," Peterson said.
"On the West, Alberta is bordered by British Columbia and the British Columbians often like to style themselves as environmental socialists and so they like to block Alberta oil. And that's a big problem."
Peterson then slammed equalization in Canada.
Equalization is a federal transfer payment program that was first introduced in 1957 and is designed to reduce the differences in revenue-generating capacity between provinces.
"Because of the way Canada is set up the provinces to equalize economic opportunities across Canada hypothetically, we have this system called equalization payment and that means the richer areas of the country essentially send excess tax money to poor areas," Peterson said.
"And so as a consequence, Alberta, which has a very small population, about two million people, has heavily subsidized Quebec for decades."
Peterson said billions and billions of dollars have been forked over by Alberta.
"The Quebec government in particular, although many of the Bloc Québécois themselves also styled themselves saviours of the planet, are opposed to Alberta energy and its development despite the fact their economy is dependent in no small part on these transfer payments," Peterson said.
In June 2022, Utica Resources filed a lawsuit in Superior Court to nullify Bill 21 or, failing that, to obtain compensation of $18 Billion, which is the net present value of future profits for the company, which independent experts determined.
Utica Resources is a Quebec company with a mission to participate in the energy transition currently underway by developing a diversified portfolio that includes, in addition to light oil and natural gas, renewable energy projects such as hydrogen and CO2 storage.
The suit states Bill 21 constitutes an attack on Utica Resources' right to "the peaceful enjoyment and free disposition of its property", a fundamental right protected by the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms (Article 6) and section 952 of the Civil Code of Quebec, which states: "No owner may be compelled to transfer his ownership except by expropriation according to law for public utility and in return for a just and prior indemnity."
CEO of Utica Resources Mario Levesque said, "These numbers show what people are telling me all day long."
"I am disappointed that our government does not listen to the citizens of Quebec. It is about time politicians finally listen," Levesque said.
"The arguments in favour of exploiting natural gas in Quebec are undeniable. Quebec has 20% of Canada's natural gas reserves. Our oil and natural gas imports generate a trade deficit of $15 billion per year."
According to Levesque, the production and export of these resources would generate tens of billions in royalties and taxes for the government.
"We could finance health and education, as well as the transition to new forms of energy. I have no clue why the prime minister is not willing to see our historic chance for a win-win situation. We as citizens of Quebec could make a huge difference to the worldwide energy crisis and we could raise an enormous amount of money for our province," Levesque said.
"The conclusion I draw is that Quebecers are way smarter than their leadership and understand the importance of developing Quebec's resources."
Peterson said Quebec also has no shortage of natural gas itself.
"Although they put a moratorium on its development," Peterson said.
"There's enough natural gas in Quebec to service back which, by the way, imports natural gas from the United States to serve Quebec for 200 years and the European Union for 50 years. And the Quebec government has put a moratorium on its development for reasons completely unknown and crippled the people who bought land in Quebec with the intent purpose of developing the natural gas resources."
Peterson said that's a story that hasn't broken in the Canadian legacy media because the people who had their property essentially confiscated.
"This is like one of the biggest scandals I've ever heard of in Canadian history, and no one knows about it, has their property confiscated, can't even get to legacy media interested enough to do a story on it. It's just beyond comprehension," Peterson said.
Peterson then took a political swing at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his father for the treatment the West received in the past.
"When Justin Trudeau's father was prime minister back in the 1980s, he ran through a policy called the national energy policy which devastated the Alberta economy for about 15 years," Peterson said.
"So the West has been screwed by Trudeaus before and now we're living through that again. And so there is agitation in the West to put pressure on the central government and some of that pressure involves the threat of secession although I think that's very unlikely. I know Daniel Smith in Alberta and Scott Moe in Saskatchewan have now put together a consortium to develop a port in James Bay."
Peterson said the plan is "pretty damn awkward because you have to go through the Arctic ice in a desperate bid to try to get Western resources out to the rest of the world."
"So we're basically an economic war in our own damn country. You know, while we fiddle around not saving the planet instantly operating together to make everybody in Canada as rich as Norwegians," Peterson said.
"Which is exactly what we should be aiming at and could have done decades ago if we weren't so damn stupid."
It seems to me that Mr. Peterson has been unsettled since they took his lic to practice... perhaps that explains his somewhat one dimensional thinking these days... once a leader in critical thought... sure hope he starts to listen more as he tends to talk over himself.
Point made about BC denial of Albert access to tidal water... well that is a double edged sword... as Alberta could stop goods flowing by land to and from BC.
Additionally he seems to think building a 12 month port at Neilson is awkward... perhaps in the 1800 using wooden ships... there are several Nordic nations doing this. The technology and ability to ship in these waters is well understood by everyone but Mr. Peterson...
I could go on ... in short if the quotes in this article are accurate Mr. Peterson needs to stop talking and catch up on current affairs... as this article is miss information and uninformative.
I support Jordan Peterson, but was surprised that he did not know that the corridor discussed by Alberta, Sask., and Manitoba is into Hudson's Bay not James Bay. James Bay borders Ontario and Quebec. Also, Vancouver and Victoria are the problems in BC. Most of the smaller centres and rural areas are way more conservative than he gives them credit. It showed during the plandemic, when Albertans went to their cabins and resorts. They were welcomed. This didn't happen in Vancouver or Victoria.
He’s moved to Nashville now for anyone that doesn’t know. His country has more than enough of it’s own problems to focus his attention on those now.
Fred . . . still a Canadian Citizen I believe . . .
US States have much more freedom to operate and many are doing quite well, unlike the Cdn Provinces that are much more controlled by the Federal Lieberal tyrants.
Why would you care where he lived? In your mind that means he can't be critical of Canada?
I have a number of friends & relatives who have left Canada in the last few years because of the Crime Minister & the over reaction to the Wuhan Flu . . . they are all doing much better today. Canada is circling the drain . . . and a sizeable portion of the dumb Canooks are too clueless to notice.
Peterson sold his soul to apartheid Israel in order to work in the US. Remember when he said "get the d*mn shot!" Ya, Jordan is a hipocrit and a sellout.
p.s. since when is the word "d*mn" considered profanity?
Grab a brain Amy . . . . "apartheid Israel" . . . that's just INSANE!
You work for the Post Office . . . the krazy Cdn. Postal Union tried to ship arms into Palestine a few years ago . . . the so-called Palestinians are descendants of Egyptians, Syrians & others who moved to the area for work 100 years ago. They are frauds, terrorists & teach their children to hate as soon as they can walk.
The Israelie army pulled out of Gaza in 2005 . . . and they have grifted Billions from the world since and spent it on funding terrorists, tunnels, rockets & bombs, while their citizens live in squalor.
Arafat was an Egyptian . . . when he died his dear wife had 3 BILLION $$$$s . . . proceeds of terrorism. Of course his followers we not doing quite so well . . .
