Well-known human rights crusader Prof. Jordan Peterson says the Quebec government put a moratorium on its resource development for reasons completely unknown.

The government of Quebec passed Bill 21 in April of 2022, effectively banning oil and gas production in the eastern Canadian province and agreeing to provide compensation to the industry.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest688
guest688

It seems to me that Mr. Peterson has been unsettled since they took his lic to practice... perhaps that explains his somewhat one dimensional thinking these days... once a leader in critical thought... sure hope he starts to listen more as he tends to talk over himself.

Point made about BC denial of Albert access to tidal water... well that is a double edged sword... as Alberta could stop goods flowing by land to and from BC.

Additionally he seems to think building a 12 month port at Neilson is awkward... perhaps in the 1800 using wooden ships... there are several Nordic nations doing this. The technology and ability to ship in these waters is well understood by everyone but Mr. Peterson...

I could go on ... in short if the quotes in this article are accurate Mr. Peterson needs to stop talking and catch up on current affairs... as this article is miss information and uninformative.

Gem
Gem

I support Jordan Peterson, but was surprised that he did not know that the corridor discussed by Alberta, Sask., and Manitoba is into Hudson's Bay not James Bay. James Bay borders Ontario and Quebec. Also, Vancouver and Victoria are the problems in BC. Most of the smaller centres and rural areas are way more conservative than he gives them credit. It showed during the plandemic, when Albertans went to their cabins and resorts. They were welcomed. This didn't happen in Vancouver or Victoria.

fpenner
fpenner

He’s moved to Nashville now for anyone that doesn’t know. His country has more than enough of it’s own problems to focus his attention on those now.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Fred . . . still a Canadian Citizen I believe . . .

US States have much more freedom to operate and many are doing quite well, unlike the Cdn Provinces that are much more controlled by the Federal Lieberal tyrants.

Why would you care where he lived? In your mind that means he can't be critical of Canada?

I have a number of friends & relatives who have left Canada in the last few years because of the Crime Minister & the over reaction to the Wuhan Flu . . . they are all doing much better today. Canada is circling the drain . . . and a sizeable portion of the dumb Canooks are too clueless to notice.

Amy08
Amy08

Peterson sold his soul to apartheid Israel in order to work in the US. Remember when he said "get the d*mn shot!" Ya, Jordan is a hipocrit and a sellout.

p.s. since when is the word "d*mn" considered profanity?

Left Coast
Left Coast

Grab a brain Amy . . . . "apartheid Israel" . . . that's just INSANE!

You work for the Post Office . . . the krazy Cdn. Postal Union tried to ship arms into Palestine a few years ago . . . the so-called Palestinians are descendants of Egyptians, Syrians & others who moved to the area for work 100 years ago. They are frauds, terrorists & teach their children to hate as soon as they can walk.

The Israelie army pulled out of Gaza in 2005 . . . and they have grifted Billions from the world since and spent it on funding terrorists, tunnels, rockets & bombs, while their citizens live in squalor.

Arafat was an Egyptian . . . when he died his dear wife had 3 BILLION $$$$s . . . proceeds of terrorism. Of course his followers we not doing quite so well . . .

