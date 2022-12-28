One person is dead and multiple people have been sent to the hospital after a pile up on Highway 2 north of Airdrie, AB.
Airdrie RCMP, the RCMP Collision reconstructionist, EMS, and area fire departments all remain on scene on Highway 2 north of Veterans Blvd at Hwy 72 in Rocky View County.
On Tuesday, Airdrie RCMP, Airdrie Traffic Services and RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team (CCIT) responded to reports of 15 to 20 vehicles involved in a collision approximately 2km north of Veterans Blvd along Hwy 2 at Hwy 72.
Preliminary information has determined that a commercial vehicle including a trailer, along with five sedan cars, four pickup trucks, three SUV’s and a passenger van were involved in this incident.
Details of the cause of the collision remain under investigation, primary factors appearing to be weather and road conditions.
As a result of this collision, injuries were reported resulting in nine passengers from various vehicles being transported by ground ambulance to area hospitals for various non-life threatening conditions.
One fatality was reported on scene.
The Mounties will be on scene for the next several hours, motorists should expect delays. Traffic continues to be diverted from the area.
RCMP continue to warn the public of poor road conditions along Highway 2 south of Red Deer and north of Airdrie. Roads are snow covered and icy, and visibility is poor due to blowing snow and fog.
RCMP recommend drivers avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary motorists are being asked to slow down and adjust their driving to road conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.