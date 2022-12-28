pile on on highway 2 leaves one dead

Preliminary information has determined that a commercial vehicle including a trailer, along with five sedan cars, four pickup trucks, three SUV’s and a passenger van were involved in this incident.

One person is dead and multiple people have been sent to the hospital after a pile up on Highway 2 north of Airdrie, AB.

Airdrie RCMP, the RCMP Collision reconstructionist, EMS, and area fire departments all remain on scene on Highway 2 north of Veterans Blvd at Hwy 72 in Rocky View County.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

