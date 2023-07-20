A pilot died in a helicopter crash Wednesday while fighting a wildfire in Alberta.
“It is with great sadness that I learned about the death of a helicopter pilot who was working on the wildfires in the Peace River Forest Area," Alberta Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen said.
“On behalf of Alberta’s government and all Albertans, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot."
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said in a deployment notice a team is on the way to the scene of the crash near Haig Lake, southeast of the town of Manning in the Peace River region.
The pilot was the lone person on board when the Bell 205A helicopter crashed into swampy terrain Wednesday, said TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski.
"It collided with the ground during firefighting operations. It was during some phase of bucketing operations," said Krepski. "I don't know what phase it would have been, whether it would have been while it was picking up water or it was releasing water. That is typically what we would try to find out."
On Wednesday, around 7 p.m., Peace River RCMP received a report of a missing helicopter and pilot.
At 8 p.m., the RCMP were advised that a crash site was located and Peace River RCMP members were flown to the helicopter crash site near Haig Lake.
Forestry workers were doing CPR on the lone occupant of the helicopter, who had been engaged in firefighting operations. The pilot was taken to the Peace River airport where he was declared deceased.
The deceased has been identified as a 41-year-old male resident of Whitecourt.
"Alberta RCMP sends their condolences to the family of the deceased," the RCMP stated.
"No further updates are expected as investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are on route to take over the scene and investigation."
Helicopters are used in Alberta for bucketing operations.
“While we mourn a life lost in the line of duty, Alberta’s brave first responders continue to put themselves in danger every day to protect Alberta families. For that, we thank them," said Loewen.
“Today’s tragic news is a reminder that the heroes who put their lives on the line to protect us are men and women like you and me. They have families, friends, hopes and dreams."
Loewen said to see a life cut short in these circumstances is "incredibly heartbreaking."
"Alberta’s government is incredibly thankful for those who continue to protect our communities from these devastating fires," he said.
"We will continue to do all we can to protect and support the wildfire response teams.”
