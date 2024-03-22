Planet Fitness the latest to get Bud Light boycott treatment

Those who were looking to hit the gym to work off that Bud Light beer belly from its ongoing Dylan Mulvaney controversy might want to shed a tear in that glass of sullied suds.Or stay away from Planet Fitness.That’s because the exercise chain is the latest to receive the Bud Light treatment after an Alaska woman complained she was banned from her local gym for taking photos of a transgender “man with a penis” who was shaving his face in the women’s change room..Patricia Silva, from Fairbanks, AK, claimed a 12-year old girl was also in the locker room at the time and was “frightened” by the encounter.“There is a man shaving in the women's bathroom. I love him in Christ. He is a spiritual being having a human experience. He doesn't like his gender so he wants to be a woman, but I'm not comfortable with him shaving in my bathroom. I just thought I'd say it out loud.”She subsequently posted her photos to Twitter (“X”) and Facebook, which prompted the gym to suspend her membership for privacy violations.“I looked at him, said 'hey' … he looked up… and I said, 'You are a man shaving in the women's bathroom, and I am not OK with that.' He replied… 'Well, I'm LGB…'Whatever that is… nevertheless, I told him 'You're a MAN and you're invading my space!”.After she complained to the front desk staff they cancelled her membership and filed a police report against her.Planet Fitness investors obviously weren’t pleased with the response, sending the company’s shares down more than USD$400 million in just four days after the incident occurred. The stock has lost about 14% in less than a month.Following backlash, the company issued a memo to employees acknowledging that some members may feel uncomfortable sharing facilities, “this discomfort is not a reason to deny access to the transgender member.”“Planet Fitness staff shall strive to address transgender members with names, titles, pronouns and other terms consistent with their self-reported gender identity… Planet Fitness reserves the right to terminate a person’s membership immediately for any violation of this policy.”