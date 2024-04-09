Poilievre calls on PM to host televised first ministers meeting on carbon tax

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to have a publicly televised meeting with the premiers to talk about alternatives to the carbon tax.The Conservative leader plans to introduce a motion in the House of Commons today calling on Trudeau to address the carbon tax and the “financial burden it places on Canadians” while allowing provinces to opt out of the federal plan to pursue other “responsible ideas to lower emissions.”.The motion includes a condition that the meeting be held within five weeks of adoption and that it be televised live.But it isn’t binding on the government even if passed and even Poilievre admitted it’s unlikely the Liberals would feel compelled to oblige if it was.“I think he’s too scared,” Poilievre said Monday when asked if he thinks Trudeau would actually meet with the premiers..Last week, five premiers including Alberta’s Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe — and Newfoundland’s Andrew Furey, the only Liberal premier in Canada — all wrote letters to the prime minister requesting a first ministers meeting on the issue.Speaking in Calgary on April 5, Trudeau told reporters he wasn’t inclined to do so despite being “all ears” to hearing alternative proposals as long as they support the existing tax framework.That was reinforced by Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson who told reporters on his way to cabinet that Trudeau is willing to listen to their proposals while accusing Saskatchewan’s Moe of having no climate plan.“At end of the day, it’s on the provinces to actually come up with something that is a reasonable option to have a conversation. Having a conversation with a bunch of folks that have no climate plans and no plan to address the climate issue — it’s pretty hard to have a conversation. So if they want to be productive, great,” Wilkinson said..Last week Trudeau met with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew to discuss the tax but details of that meeting haven’t been released.On April 1, the federal tax rose to $80 per tonne from $65, despite pleas from seven premiers to either kill the tax or at least freeze it at its present rate.Trudeau also sent his own letter to provinces where the backstop applies — except BC, Quebec and the Northwest Territories — suggesting they’ve always been able to present alternatives as long as they conform to the federal plan.