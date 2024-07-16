Poilievre defends celebrating Trump shooter’s death, worries about family’s safety

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is questioning why people would be upset about him celebrating the death of the man who shot former US president Donald Trump. While people might be upset about Poilievre’s comment, he said the shooter killed another man. “I don’t care what you think about former president Trump,” said Poilievre in a Monday interview on AM 640. “The reality is he’s a human being.” Poilievre had condemned the attempted murder of Trump. “I am relieved he is safe,” he said. “My prayers are with other innocent people harmed or killed by this heinous act.”.Since the shooter died, he said he was happy. He added democracy must prevail. Poilievre said the man who the shooter shot was a human. Moreover, he said he does not know what people would expect him to say. While people were offended by his comment, he said that is life. “And frankly, I don’t care,” he said. An assassination attempt against Trump occurred on Saturday as shots rang out at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.READ MORE: UPDATED: WATCH: Trump grazed by bullet in assassination attempt; shooter dead, crowd member killedSeveral shots rang out, with him grabbing the right side of his head.Secret Service agents jumped in and surrounded him. Poilievre said in an interview on Newstalk 1010 he worries about his family’s safety. “We do receive a lot of some of them are threats, some of them are implied threats, and some of them are vitroil that you can tell will lead to violence,” he said. “And a lot of them have been targeted at my family.” In response, his family has asked for, and received, security from the RCMP and the House of Commons.While Canada can have politicians behind four feet of glass and never shake hands with people, he said it would not be a democracy. That is the tradeoff. Poilievre concluded by saying there are wackjobs in Canada. However, he said he takes all the precautions possible. “I have to talk to people, and I’m not going to stop doing that,” he said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Monday she is glad progressive politicians are starting to recognize their rhetoric has gone too far. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says progressive politicians need to tone down rhetoric about conservativesWhile progressives have used inflammatory language to describe conservatives, Smith said it is outrageous. “And that has led to the culture we have seen in the US, and I certainly hope some of the progressive politicians here are careful of their language because they have been talking about conservative politicians in the same way and they need to dial it down,” said Smith.