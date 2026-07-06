Alberta

Poilievre pitches affordability to supporters in Edmonton

CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre shaking hands with a supporter at the party's BBQ in Edmonton.
CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre shaking hands with a supporter at the party's BBQ in Edmonton. WS: Will Vasseur
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Conservative Party Of Canada
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Affordabilty
Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre
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Western Standard
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