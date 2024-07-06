Poilievre says Conservatives will deliver change in the next election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Canada has become unrecognizable under the Liberals and NDP. Poilievre accused the Liberals and NDP of imposing a strange woke ideology on Canada that seeks to take people’s money, punish their work, tax their food, and undermine their entrepreneurs. “But the good news is life was not like this before Justin Trudeau and won’t be like this when he’s gone,” said Poilievre in a Saturday speech at the Conservatives’ Stampede Barbecue. Since certain Liberal MPs want a new leader, he joked they are “realizing while the emperor has many costumes, he has no clothes.” He added the media are trying to get another Liberal leader to take him on in the next election. However, he said every possible leader is like Trudeau. In the next election, he predicted Canadians will choose a Conservative government that will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime. He said the foundation of a free market economy, prosperity, and economic justice is sound money. That is why the Conservatives will end the money printing. While the Liberals have jacked up prices, he said the Conservatives will get the Bank of Canada back to a low inflation target. This will be done by stopping overspending. It will bring in a pay as you go law. The pay as you go law will require the Canadian government to find a dollar of saving for every dollar of spending. The Conservative leader went on to say he will lower prices by axing the carbon tax. He led the crowd in chants of “Axe the tax.” He said he wants the carbon tax axed because the food people eat and the items they use have to go by truck and train powered by oil and gas. To create prosperity, he said he would unleash the power of Canada’s resources. His government would repeal Bill C-69 to promote resource development. It would replace Bill C-69 with a new law that protects the environment, consults indigenous people, and gets decisions made. Poilievre continued by saying young people cannot afford homes. In response, he said he would require municipalities to free up land, cut development taxes, and speed up permits to build 15% more housing as a condition of getting federal funding. If municipalities beat the target, they will get more money. If they miss the target, they will get less money. His government will sell off 6,000 federal buildings and thousands of acres of federal land. He said it “warms my heart to think of the beautiful family pulling up in their U-Haul to move into their wonderful new home of the former headquarters of the CBC.” To make Canada’s streets safer, he said he would institute jail not bail for repeat violent offenders. He pointed out his government will stop giving out safe supply and spend money on treatment and recovery. It will bring in scanners at ports to see what is inside shipping containers. This will allow people to recover their stolen vehicles and police to arrest those who were trying to ship them overseas. To pay for these scanners, it will not spend money on going after licensed lawful gun owners. While the Canadian government has tried to grab guns, it has not recovered one. Poilievre concluded by saying he will make Canada feel like home again. He said this is people’s home. “Your home, my home, our home,” he said. “Let’s bring it home.” Poilievre’s wife Ana started off the event by saying it is difficult for she and her husband to be away from their children. “But we know that one day they will understand that we’re doing this for them,” said Ana. “For their future.” As difficult as being away from their children is, Ana said she knows it is much worse for carpenters, servers, nurses, truckers, and single parents. She spoke about a single mother she met in Calgary Skyview on Saturday who was struggling to provide food for her children. Pierre said at the Conservatives’ Stampede Barbecue in 2023 there was a common sense consensus among the Liberals and it for a long time because they supported liberalism. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau does not believe in liberalism“What we see with Justin Trudeau today is an entirely different ideological creature,” he said. .He said this is not an extreme form of liberalism. Rather, it is the opposite of liberalism.