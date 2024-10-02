Poilievre says he is disturbed by attack on RED FM Calgary host

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says he was horrified by the assault against RED FM Calgary host and news director Rishi Nagar. While Nagar sustained physical injuries, Poilievre said he was glad to hear he was on the road to recovery. “Freedom must prevail over fear,” tweeted Poilievre on Wednesday.“Bring home safe streets.”.He encouraged anyone who had information on the attack to contact the Calgary Police Service (CPS). CPS said on Monday it was investigating an attack on Nagar in northeastern Calgary..Calgary police investigating assault on RED FM Calgary host .Although harm had happened, CPS confirmed it was investigating the attack at the Rio Banquet Hall. It said it was looking for two suspects. .CPS Staff Sgt. John Guigon said Nagar was hit in the head during the assault and does not have severe injuries. The attack was captured on video. Nagar said on Tuesday the two people who attacked him in the city on Sunday did so because of the reporting done by he and his team..RED FM Calgary host says attack will not stop his journalism .The physical injuries he said he is dealing with include an eye injury that could lead to severe retinal damage. “These injuries are for sure painful, but what wounds me more deeply is the intent behind this assault,” he said.