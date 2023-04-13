Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the NDP caused the current crime wave in Canada.
On Thursday in Edmonton, Poilievre spoke about his "common sense plan" to bring home safe streets.
Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the NDP caused the current crime wave in Canada.
On Thursday in Edmonton, Poilievre spoke about his "common sense plan" to bring home safe streets.
"What's happening to our cities?" Poilievre asked as sirens could be heard in the distance in Edmonton.
"After eight years of Justin Trudeau and a costly coalition with the NDP, Trudeau and the NDP truly caused this crime with policies that allow the same repeat violent offenders loose on our streets to terrorize people."
Poilievre said Trudeau and the NDP gave Canada crime, chaos, drugs and disorder. Poilievre listed out a series of violent crimes which occurred in Edmonton and Calgary in the last 24 hours.
"You have the same violent people back on the street the same day they're arrested, they will do more violence," Poilievre said.
"And that's why the data shows when common sense conservatives were in power, crime went down 23%. With this coalition, this crazy coalition of Trudeau and the NDP have been in power. Crime is up 32%."
Poilievre talked about criminals in Vancouver.
"The same 40 offenders were arrested 6,000 times. Let me say that again — the same 40 people arrested 6,000 times in a year," Poilievre said.
"That's 150 arrests per offender per year. We don't have a lot of criminals in Canada. It's a very small level that do the vast majority of the crime. Yes, common sense plans to bring home safe streets and catch and release. Jail, not bail for repeat violent offenders."
Poilievre said he believes Canada should ban hard drugs and stop giving out taxpayer-funded drugs and invest in rehabilitation and treatment and sue the big pharmaceutical companies that caused the drug crisis so Canada can recover billions of dollars to pay for that treatment.
"That way we bring home our brothers, our sisters, our friends and neighbours. Drug-free is that common sense approach. That is proven to work. We can do it again," Poilievre said.
"We understand everything in Canada is broken after eight years and Trudeau and a costly coalition."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.