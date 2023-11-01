Poilievre teases Singh after Notley condemns carbon tax

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre mocked NDP leader Jagmeet Singh over Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley wanting carbon tax relief. “What about you, Jagmeet?” tweeted Poilievre on Wednesday..The Alberta NDP ended up voting against the government's motion to eliminate the carbon tax. Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said if Atlantic Canada is being given a break on home heating bills, Alberta should be as well.“We will bring this motion in the Legislature tomorrow to demand that relief,” said Notley. The NDP demanded the Alberta Legislature recognize climate change is real and inflation has caused steep increases to household costs for all Canadians. “Therefore, the assembly believes the federal government’s recent changes to climate policy announced October 26 should be applied to all Canadians, regardless of geography or home heating method, including natural gas,” it said. While the NDP brought forward this motion, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it was unfathomable how it responded to her side’s one. “Our United Conservative team will continue to fight for an end to the carbon tax!”.When the NDP tabled the motion, Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz said it “went to great lengths not to admit the consumer carbon tax is driving up the cost of living.” “But it is, Mr. Speaker,” said Schulz. “The carbon tax is driving up the cost of groceries, of gas, home heating and utilities at a time where affordability is the top issue for everyday people across our province and country.”.Schulz alleged Canadians are concerned about keeping the lights and heat on and paying their bills. While the NDP recognizes inflation, she said it does not understand the carbon tax is making life less affordable. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday there will be changes to the carbon tax to help people in rural areas and those who use heating oil to heat their homes. READ MORE: Trudeau drops carbon tax on heating oil, increases rebate for Atlantic Canadians“Today’s announcement is good news for Atlantic Canadians, rural Canadians and people across the country,” said Trudeau.“We are putting more money back into your pocket and making it easier for you to find affordable, long-term solutions to heat your home.”