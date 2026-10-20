Poilievre 'thanked' Smith for Alberta Health's 'miraculous' response to Wainwright incident

At a press conference on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition and leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre says that he personally thanked Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for what he called Alberta Health's "miraculous" response to the incident in Wainwright."I had the chance to thank Premier Danielle Smith for the health care system and its incredible, rapid, even miraculous response to this event," said Poilievre on Tuesday when discussing his time spent in Wainwright, observing the response to Saturday's deadly incident at the nearby military base."We both agreed that we should be proud of our doctors and nurses."Poilievre had been in Wainwright from Sunday to Monday and had visited the base as well as made multiple press conferences around the town, either on his own or with other local politicians.The base is within his riding.In the same press conference on Tuesday, Poilievre expressed his gratitude towards not just the health care staff at the local hospital and on the base but also to the military personnel who ran back into the fire in an attempt to save those trapped in the blaze."I have never imagined the courage we've learned about.""The courage of soldiers who literally ran into walls of fire to pull their brothers and sisters out of danger."Poilievre will return to Ottawa Tuesday night after spending multiple days in his home province in response to the incident in his riding as well as to show his support for Danielle Smith and the pro-Canada side of Monday's referendum vote.