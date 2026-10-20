Alberta

Poilievre 'thanked' Smith for Alberta Health's 'miraculous' response to Wainwright incident

Poilievre express gratitude to Premier Smith and government of Alberta for the Alberta Health Services' rapid response during the disaster at CFB Wainwright
Alberta Health Services
Alberta Health Services Courtesy David Bajer/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Wainwright Ab
Alberta Health Service
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
CFB Wainwright
Alberta health care
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news