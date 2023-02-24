Complaining about the weather is as Canadian as maple syrup and a cup of Timmies on a cold day. Or even winter itself. “Cold enough for ya?” is a typical Canuckistanian greeting among the species, while shivering in -35C windchills.
Before I indulge in my unique Canadian whiny-ness and riff on an equally contentious concept — ‘catastrophic’ climate change — I want to make it perfectly clear: I am NOT a climate denier. I’m not even a climate ‘skeptic’ (although I do indeed have some reservations about the so-called science and whether it is indeed ‘settled’ after the latest Arctic blast that blew through this weekend.) Even when it seems counterintuitive to suggest this latest round of winter was caused by a dome of warm air over the North Pole, as so-called ‘experts’ claim. Cold comfort when your car won’t start.
Climate change IS real. I took 300-level planetary geology courses (the only Arts major at U of A to do so) and can attest wild fluctuations in climate have irrevocably altered the landforms and evolution of life on Earth. Fact.
You don’t have to be a petroleum geologist to know about the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs and bestowed Alberta with its endowment of oil and gas riches. One need only to look west to the mountains to see the impact of the ensuing glaciation on the local landscape.
That much is beyond dispute. We can quibble on government policies and the best way to address the issue, but what I take exception to is the word ‘catastrophic’ — which is tossed around far to loosely to have any relevant meaning to this particular debate, diminishing the importance of a serious issue.
‘Catastrophism’ is in fact, a geologic term. Early geologists strove to reconcile the rock record with Biblical creation narratives and especially the Great Flood. These ‘natural theologians’ came to the inevitable conclusion the only way Earth could have been created in seven days was a direct consequence of massive upheavals and massive natural disasters. In the 20th century it has taken on a somewhat derogatory connotation of trying to make scientific facts fit a preconceived conclusion.
Sound familiar?
That said, I AM a huge believer in ‘catastrophic’ climate change because I live in Alberta. We experience it firsthand almost every day. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) defines ‘catastrophic’ climate change as two degrees warming over 100 years. Laugh out loud. Really?
In Calgary we see 48 degrees COOLING in 48 hours. The results are truly catastrophic in a real, tangible sense. Last week Calgary cops responded to more than 125 car crashes in less than 24 hours; I’m sure it was the same in Edmonton and probably worse in Grande Prairie. I don’t need to know how many people were killed or maimed on icy highways.
And that’s not all. Water pipes freeze. Pets and children can catch frostbite in under 60 seconds. Hypothermia is a real threat. I don’t know how many homeless people and drunks died on the sidewalk when I was working at rural weeklies and the windchills were -50. An unspecified number of people suffer cardiac arrest shovelling their driveways.
Not to mention 24-hour waits for tow trucks and boosts when your car won’t start. My alternator went and I’m still waiting to get it fixed because the mechanic is slammed. And it’s going to cost $1,000. Ouch. That’s a catastrophe alright.
The danger is real. And it’s times like these we collectively, as Canadians — by instinct — know it’s just better to stay at home and off the roads. It’s in our culture. That’s why I’m not scared if the sky is falling. Because when it does, I put on a pair of Long Johns and a touque and make a toddy.
(6) comments
What is the end game of all the hyperbole no matter the subject matter? What happened to science and reason? Carl Sagan must be turning in his grave.
David Suzuki . . . the CBC funded Activist . . . told us that a Two Degree Temperature Change would cause Mass Extinctions. The Suz is just laughable . . .
I grew up in Winnipeg . . . and from January to July every year . . . the Temperature changed from -50 to 100+ degrees F . . . that's 150 degrees in 6 Months . . . and did I mention . . . NO ONE DIED!
"Oil is not a “fossil fuel”, but was deemed an organic substance back in 1894 when Rockefeller met with the worlds organic chemists – he wanted a way to ensure that his Standard Oil Company could raise the price of his product as necessary by claiming it was going to someday run out. Yes, that has been their tactic for 126 years now, and people still fall for it!!!
The second most common liquid on Earth is oil, after water. It is produced as a byproduct of geological heat and pressure in the crust – just as the hydrocarbon atmospheres of other planets and moons. How many dinosaurs died on some of Jupiter’s moons? None. Yet they have methane atmosphere.
There has never been a fossil recovered from greater than 10,000 feet below the surface. Oil wells average depth is 30,000 feet."
The greatest “greenhouse gas” is water vapor, but the left can’t tax evaporation of the oceans.
David Suzuki is a ‘natural theologian’ not a scientist lol. Thanks for your comment.
I don't think anyone denies climate change. But people need to realize the climate on earth has been changing since the beginning of time. also, if governments would quit trying to play God with their cloud seeding and weather modifications policies, I think a lot of things would be different. Also quit blaming carbon as the problem as it is essential to life. Life on this planet is carbon based. living breathing animals produce CO2 as a byproduct of breathing and plants produce O2 as their byproduct. We need each other to survive. Our problem as humanity is our consumerism and wastefulness. we produce too garbage and don't have a proper solution in place to deal with it. we need proper facilities built to recycle and not ship it overseas and more biodegradable plastics. We will never end the use of oil and gas as there is no feasible replacement. green energy is just a fancy term made up there is no such thing as green energy. you need oil and gas to make these so-called green energy products and you need oil and gas to maintain the unreliable energy that only produces electricity inefficiently. All this BS is nothing to do with saving the climate, but about wealth transferer and pushing the one government for the world.
Noted that while climate is changing (as commented - has been all along) the reasonable suspicion that it is more an economic driver than any actual attempts at mitigating it is an appropriate one.
Politically correct and autocratic special interest groups have commandeered the climate change issue and any alternative suggestions are met with spite and degradation. Critical thinking is ignored by the 'I'm greener than thou' movement.
An issue seldom mentioned by the 'avante garde' leading the charge on climate change is heat. The heat generated by civilization is enormous and not even remotely mitigated by some of the so called 'green initiatives'. Consider the massive amount of heat created by servers supporting the media (msm/legacy, social and otherwise).
Thank you for a welcome dose of common sense!
