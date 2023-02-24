Canadian climate map Feb 24/2023

It’s so cold you can see it from space.

 Shaun Polczer/ screenshot image MyRadar

Complaining about the weather is as Canadian as maple syrup and a cup of Timmies on a cold day. Or even winter itself. “Cold enough for ya?” is a typical Canuckistanian greeting among the species, while shivering in -35C windchills.

Before I indulge in my unique Canadian whiny-ness and riff on an equally contentious concept — ‘catastrophic’ climate change — I want to make it perfectly clear: I am NOT a climate denier. I’m not even a climate ‘skeptic’ (although I do indeed have some reservations about the so-called science and whether it is indeed ‘settled’ after the latest Arctic blast that blew through this weekend.) Even when it seems counterintuitive to suggest this latest round of winter was caused by a dome of warm air over the North Pole, as so-called ‘experts’ claim. Cold comfort when your car won’t start.

YYC historical mean temperature

100 years of Calgary climate data… notice a pattern? I don’t either.

(6) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

What is the end game of all the hyperbole no matter the subject matter? What happened to science and reason? Carl Sagan must be turning in his grave.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

David Suzuki . . . the CBC funded Activist . . . told us that a Two Degree Temperature Change would cause Mass Extinctions. The Suz is just laughable . . .

I grew up in Winnipeg . . . and from January to July every year . . . the Temperature changed from -50 to 100+ degrees F . . . that's 150 degrees in 6 Months . . . and did I mention . . . NO ONE DIED!

"Oil is not a “fossil fuel”, but was deemed an organic substance back in 1894 when Rockefeller met with the worlds organic chemists – he wanted a way to ensure that his Standard Oil Company could raise the price of his product as necessary by claiming it was going to someday run out. Yes, that has been their tactic for 126 years now, and people still fall for it!!!

The second most common liquid on Earth is oil, after water. It is produced as a byproduct of geological heat and pressure in the crust – just as the hydrocarbon atmospheres of other planets and moons. How many dinosaurs died on some of Jupiter’s moons? None. Yet they have methane atmosphere.

There has never been a fossil recovered from greater than 10,000 feet below the surface. Oil wells average depth is 30,000 feet."

The greatest “greenhouse gas” is water vapor, but the left can’t tax evaporation of the oceans.

Report Add Reply
ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

David Suzuki is a ‘natural theologian’ not a scientist lol. Thanks for your comment.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

I don't think anyone denies climate change. But people need to realize the climate on earth has been changing since the beginning of time. also, if governments would quit trying to play God with their cloud seeding and weather modifications policies, I think a lot of things would be different. Also quit blaming carbon as the problem as it is essential to life. Life on this planet is carbon based. living breathing animals produce CO2 as a byproduct of breathing and plants produce O2 as their byproduct. We need each other to survive. Our problem as humanity is our consumerism and wastefulness. we produce too garbage and don't have a proper solution in place to deal with it. we need proper facilities built to recycle and not ship it overseas and more biodegradable plastics. We will never end the use of oil and gas as there is no feasible replacement. green energy is just a fancy term made up there is no such thing as green energy. you need oil and gas to make these so-called green energy products and you need oil and gas to maintain the unreliable energy that only produces electricity inefficiently. All this BS is nothing to do with saving the climate, but about wealth transferer and pushing the one government for the world.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Noted that while climate is changing (as commented - has been all along) the reasonable suspicion that it is more an economic driver than any actual attempts at mitigating it is an appropriate one.

Politically correct and autocratic special interest groups have commandeered the climate change issue and any alternative suggestions are met with spite and degradation. Critical thinking is ignored by the 'I'm greener than thou' movement.

An issue seldom mentioned by the 'avante garde' leading the charge on climate change is heat. The heat generated by civilization is enormous and not even remotely mitigated by some of the so called 'green initiatives'. Consider the massive amount of heat created by servers supporting the media (msm/legacy, social and otherwise).

Report Add Reply
will1
will1

Thank you for a welcome dose of common sense!

Report Add Reply

