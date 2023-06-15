Oil and Gas

Oil and gas 

 Courtesy Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

Somebody flunked math.

Although it attempts to smooth the edges, the wording of the federal government’s Just Transition bill is clearly aimed at the oil and gas sector. And the numbers they're using to justify it are either flights of fancy or just plain wrong.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

Clearly it is time for Alberta to leave Chinada.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I would be very curious to study the Trudeau family stock portfolio, have they divested all oil and gas stocks, or is net zero only for the peasants?

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Global transition to net-zero? What about China???????

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.