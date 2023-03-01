oil resources

After years of wildly fluctuating - and inaccurate — oil price forecasts, the province of Alberta has finally settled on some realistic numbers in its 2023 budget.

Any oil executive in Calgary will tell you that predicting the price of oil is a mug's game. Not only is it difficult to do, it’s also beyond the scope of dozens of factors way beyond anyone’s control. The common maxim — because we’re not part of cartel — is that we’re ‘price takers, not price makers.’ 

As an oil company — or government — the only thing you can really control are costs and hope the revenues are sufficient both to cover them and provide enough to reinvest in your main assets. It all falls under a broad umbrella of what C-suite execs call ‘risk management’ and due diligence. Which is all the more important when you’re playing with investors’ money. 

