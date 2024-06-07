POLCZER: Give me one more Oilers Stanley Cup, and a promise not to p*ss it away this time

They say you can’t go back home.That is, unless it’s an appearance in the Stanley Cup final.That’s because home for me is northwest Edmonton — born and raised — or Jasper Place and St. Albert, to be more precise. And the Oilers, for better AND worse, have always been my team even after 25 years in the Ville de Vaches.Like most prairie kids, I began watching hockey around the time of the Soviet Summit and proudly carried my Bobby Orr lunch kit to school. I learned French, to my parents’ dismay, watching the Habs on CBC. My father hated the Canadiens..I remember seeing my first actual Oilers game at Northlands Coliseum when I was six; Jacques Plante was in net and Bobby Hull was playing for the Winnipeg Jets in the WHA.I also distinctly remember when a skinny 16-year old kid named Wayne came over from the Indianapolis Racers, after Peter Pocklington won his contract in a backgammon game. Edmonton was still a big town in those days, not a city, and he was attending high school with a friend of mine who went to Ross Shep.I was living in St. Albert by then, when they joined the NHL in 1979. That’s when it started to get real. Another kid who went to Paul Kane lived on my block. His name was Mark Messier. And he was a tough SOB. All the teachers — and quite a few kids, including me — were scared of him.I never really saw him much, apart from the time he honked at my girlfriend from his Datsun 280Z. I flipped him the bird. Two years later, it was a Porsche 930 turbo..The night the Oilers won their first Cup was the night I graduated from high school. Ironically, I didn’t get to see the Game 5. It was a Saturday night and we were at the old Convention Centre on Jasper Ave.All though dinner, the score updates came. 1-0; 2-1; 3-2; 4-2; and finally 5-2. And when the final buzzer sounded we could hear the roar from the street.I remember walking out the front door to be greeted with what could only be described as bedlam. The cops had blocked it off from 97th Street all the way down to Stony Plain Road and 124th St..In other words, 25 blocks of madness. People hanging from balconies and passing whiskey bottles in the street. Cop cars stacked high with empty beer cans. Any cars on the main thoroughfare were stranded in a sea of humanity. The papers described it as a spontaneous, happy riot.The sun was well up by the time I got home to my folks house back in St. Albert around 9 am. There were RCMP CheckStops on both entrances to my crescent — the party at the Messier’s house went on for another two days.I remember seeing the newspapers on the front step — both the Journal and the Sun with a single full page photo of Gretzky holding the Cup with a look of sheer rapture in his eyes. A shiver ran up my spine. I cried..No matter how the Oilers do this time around, it’s a moment in time that will never come back. And looking back, it’s almost hard to believe what a long, winding road it’s been since that coming of age in what seems like a lifetime ago.All through the good times — we thought they’d never end — through almost three decades of at times crushing reality. Gretzky married a Playboy centrefold and was sold to LA. Messier packed his 930 and took it to New York. Grant Fuhr was suspended a year for cocaine, living up to his nickname: Coco.Pocklington went to jail for fraud. That was the real business of hockey. Nasty, brutish and short. The city of chumps never felt the same after that. But for a space of about four years we really were the City of Champions. And we all felt it. It was a collective identity anyone north of Red Deer shared..Hockey has never held the same place for me. To quote Chiefs’ coach Reggie Dunlop (Paul Newman): “Piss on Eddie Shore. Piss on Old Time Hockey!”I hated hockey for years because I loved it so much.That’s one reason I’ll be gazing firmly ahead even as I look back. Over the next two weeks or so I’ve been designated The Western Standard’s hockey writer, reprising a role I had as sports editor of The Whitecourt Star in the 1990s and filing insightful — and hopefully, entertaining — summaries of the games.It’ll be nice to see how the Next Generation of Connor McDavid, RNH and Dr. Draisaitl handle their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — knowing that it truly is a fleeting moment that never comes back. And also secure in knowing that I’m glad those days are gone.I’ve never been much for nostalgia. That’s why I genuinely like their chances this time.Go Oilers!