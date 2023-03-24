Biden and Trudeau

 Courtesy CBC

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rolls out the red the carpet for US President Joe Biden today, there will be all the usual niceties: friendly handshakes and boiler plate statements on the enduring partnership between two countries that share the longest undefended border in the world. And smiles all around

The problem is the Canada-US relationship hasn’t been that friendly of late. Or even passively aggressive — compared to former President Donald Trump who infamously trashed Trudeau on Air Force One before he even left Canadian airspace. In many respects it has been downright hostile. Especially if you consider a de facto blockade of energy resources an act of war.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

Vivian Krause exposed the Rockerfeller Foundation & their support of Echo-Radicals over a decade ago. The Obama administration shut down the Keystone Pipeline the first time.

Cdn. Govt. revenues are down 10s of Billions as US Oil Companies buy Canadian Crude at a steep discount. The Crime Minister, Justin the Clueless, has played right along . . . cancelling 4 approved pipelines back in 2015.

And if you factor in the 10s of 1000s of good paying jobs that never happened . . . the cost to Canadians is massive . . . but many Canooks are just too Dumb to realize or even care . . . .

Free Canada
Free Canada

They are just two WEF puppets in the same room. They make me sick.

